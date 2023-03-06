'Assets Put on Sale': Mehbooba Mufti Slams J&K's Govt's Move to Outsource Golf Course in Srinagar

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday slammed the Jammu and Kashmir government’s decision to outsource a golf course located in Srinagar, alleging “assets being put on sale". She said locals are being pushed out of every sector in the state.

“The sale of Royal Golf Spring is another example of how the government is developing this region after the August 5, 2019 decision. Everything has been put on SALE. This is yet another step to selling our assets to non-local businesses," she said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation Limited has now decided to outsource the renowned Royal Spring Golf Course on a public-private partnership model. The state’s golf courses are world-famous and attract people from different parts of the globe.

Located on the foothills of the Zabarwan mountain range, the golf course has witnessed several tournaments. Mehbooba termed the ‘selling’ of the golf course as ‘unacceptable’.

“Whether Jammu or in Kashmir selling golf courses is unacceptable as we’ve witnessed that this outsourcing generally ends up in ownership and irreversible," she said.

She linked the move with the August 5 decision when the Centre revoked J&K’s special status. “This is when in Gulmarg they are not renewing the leases to the local hoteliers. This looks like taking every important avenue from our hands. On the one hand, poor people are being hounded out of what has been theirs for generations and on the other premier assets are up for sale," she said.​

Mufti was referring to the resolution moved by Union home minister Amit Shah in August 2019, after which all clauses of the Article 370 ceased to exist in Jammu and Kashmir. The decision had drawn angry reactions from many political parties, who said it amounted to going back on a promise that was made during the time when India got independence from the British.

