At Akhilesh's 'Samajwadi Vijay Yatra', Rajbhar & Sanjay Chauhan Put Up Show of Strength

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially inaugurated the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav kicked off his fourth phase of Samajwadi Vijay Yatra from Ghazipur.

The SP chief shared the stage with allies Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party Chief Om Prakash Rajbhar and Janwadi Party (Socialist) Sanjay Chauhan on the occasion.

Huge crowds gathered at the Zero Point of Purvanchal Expressway in Ghazipur on Wednesday to welcome SP chief’s Rath Yatra which was earlier scheduled on November 16 but had to be rescheduled for Wednesday due to a clash with PM Modi’s programme.

Before commencing the fourth phase of his ambitious State-wide Rath Yatra, Akhilesh Yadav while addressing a press conference along with Rajbhar said, “The expressway was not made as per the initial planning, there had to be a Mandi near this expressway. Safety is also been taken for granted on this expressway by this government and even the riding quality has been diminished. The SP workers inaugurated the Samajwadi Purvanchal Expressway before anyone by showering flowers. The BJP is trying to copy what we did five years back."

“The people of Purvanchal will wipe off the BJP from this end of Ghazipur to that end of Ghazipur. We will be riding on the expressway the entire day today. People are joining Samajwadi Party in huge numbers, I want to assure all of you that change is inevitable in times to come and BJP will be wiped off. The land of Ghazipur is the land of bravery and sacrifice, I assure you all that there will be a change in times to come," said Akhilesh Yadav.

Attacking the BJP government on issues related to farmers, Akhilesh said, “The government is not able to provide fertiliser to the farmers. The bull and the bulldozer are running wild in the State. I am sure you all will stop the menace of bull and the bulldozer as well. The youth, farmers as well as everyone are now seeking change. We are going to be on the Expressway today and you know who is going to have a sleepless night today."

The Rath Yatra is considered a lucky charm by the Samajwadi Party as whenever Akhilesh has gone on one, the SP has formed the government in the State.

Decorated with pictures of party patriarch and former chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, party MP from Rampur Azam Khan, SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav, and party State president Naresh Uttam Patel, and embossed with the slogan ‘Bado Ka Hath Yuva Ka Sath’ (the older generation blesses the new) the bus will be ferrying the SP chief across the State during the Rath Yatra.

On the other side of the bus is a solo picture of the SP chief with the slogan, ‘Kisan, Gareeb, Mahila, Yuva, Karobari, Sabki Ek Awaz Hai, Hum Samajwadi’ (farmers, the poor, women, the youth, traders, everyone says in one voice, we are Samajwadi). However, now pictures on the ‘Vijay Rath’ of SP chief have been updated with pictures of work done during the SP regime, including the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, Laptop distribution 102-108 ambulance services, etc.

