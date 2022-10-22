At MP Event, PM Modi’s ‘Revadi’ Jibe, Says Tax Payers Happy if Their Money Not Used for Freebies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated houses built under PM Awas Yojana (Gramin) in Madhya Pradesh. As he virtually addressed the beneficiaries, Modi attacked the culture of freebie politics, saying that the taxpayers are happy if their hard-earned money isn’t spent on ‘revadi’ (freebies) politics.

“Taxpayers of the country must be feeling happy that the poor in Madhya Pradesh are also celebrating Diwali in their house which came from their tax money. Taxpayers in the country feel pain when their hard-earned money is used for ‘revadi’ politics by some people," the prime minister said,

As the prime minister virtually inaugurated the houses under PMAY, he spoke highly of the government. “In the last 8 years, through ‘Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana’, the biggest dream of 3.5 crore families has been fulfilled under the present government. Our government is dedicated to the poor and hence it understands the wishes and needs of the poor," he said.

PM Modi addressed rthe 4.5 lakh beneficiaries who got a house under PMAY. Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had earlier said that the number of houses being built in the state under the PMAY had gone up to one lakh per month from 20,000 to 25,000, a PTI report said.

PM Modi also wished the beneficiaries on the occasion of Dhanteras. Calling the festival a new beginning, he said the poor also performs ‘Grih Pravesh’, as opposed to before when only the rich could afford houses and cars.

About 30 lakh houses have been built in MP under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana’, PM Modi said. “At present, work is going on for 9-10 lakh houses. Millions of houses are being built, employment opportunities are also being created in every nook and corner of the country," he added.

This is the third time PM Modi took part in a public event in MP in just over a month. He released cheetahs imported from Africa in the Kuno National Park on September 17 and unveiled the first phase of the ‘Mahakal Lok’ temple corridor in Ujjain on October 11.

(With PTI Inputs)

