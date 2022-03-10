Atrauli Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP leading at 10 AM

Live election results updates of Atrauli seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 11 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Akhalesh Devi (IND), Sandeep Kumar Singh (BJP), Dharmendra Kumar (INC), Viresh Yadav (SP), Dr. Omvir Singh (BSP), Saleem Khan (IND), Khem Singh (AAP), Rahul Singh (IND), Brijesh Kumar (LKD), Manju Devi Alias Manju Rani (IND), Kailash Kumar (BJMP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 59.7%, which is -1.1% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Sandeep Kumar Singh of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Atrauli results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.73 Atrauli (अतरौली) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Doab region and Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh. Atrauli is part of Aligarh Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.45% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 67.52%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 384566 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,07,188 were male and 1,77,357 female and 21 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Atrauli in 2019 was: 856 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 4,03,296 eligible electors, of which 2,06,590 were male,1,75,928 female and 12 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,27,391 eligible electors, of which 1,84,856 were male, 1,42,527 female and 8 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Atrauli in 2017 was 186. In 2012, there were 595 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Sandeep Kumar Singh of BJP won in this seat defeating Viresh Yadav of SP by a margin of 50,967 which was 21.91% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 49.61% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Viresh Yadav of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Prem Lata Devi of JaKP by a margin of 8,867 votes which was 4.31% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 26.63% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 73 Atrauli Assembly segment of the 15. Aligarh Lok Sabha constituency. Satish Kumar Gautam of BJP won the Aligarh Parliament seat defeating Dr. Ajeet Baliyan of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Aligarh Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 15 contestants in the fray for this seat and 15 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Atrauli are: Akhalesh Devi (IND), Sandeep Kumar Singh (BJP), Dharmendra Kumar (INC), Viresh Yadav (SP), Dr. Omvir Singh (BSP), Saleem Khan (IND), Khem Singh (AAP), Rahul Singh (IND), Brijesh Kumar (LKD), Manju Devi Alias Manju Rani (IND), Kailash Kumar (BJMP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 59.7%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 60.8%, while it was 62.91% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Atrauli went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, February 10, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.73 Atrauli Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 384. In 2012, there were 359 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.73 Atrauli comprises of the following areas of Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 Atrauli, 3 Dadon, 4 Bijoli, Panchayats 18 Gaonkhera, 19 Ganiyawali, 20 Jujharka, 21 Gobli, 22 Chendauli Buzurg, 23 Bhavigarh, 24 Koreh Raghupura, 25 Fazalpur, 26 Rehmapur, 27 Gajipur, 28 Tebthu, 31 Madapur, 32 Utara, 33 Puraini Ismailpur of 2 Barala KC and Atrauli Municipal Board of 3 Atrauli Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Atrauli constituency, which are: Gunnaur, Sahaswan, Kasganj, Chharra, Barauli, Debai. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Atrauli is approximately 565 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Atrauli is: 28°01’32.9"N 78°20’21.1"E.

