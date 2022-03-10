Atrauliya Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election results updates of Atrauliya seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 10 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Ramesh Chand (INC), Saroj Kumar (BSP), Dr. Sangram (SP), Umesh Kumar Maurya (JAP), Prashant Singh (NISHAD), Ramesh Kumar (AAP), Ramdhari (RBP), Saurabh Nishad (VIP), Ram Devi (IND), Dr.Seema Pandey (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 59.47%, which is 0.67% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Dr Sangram Yadav of SP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.343 Atrauliya (Atraulia) (अतरौलिया) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and Azamgarh district of Uttar Pradesh. Atrauliya is part of Lalganj Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.65% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.93%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,90,387 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,10,534 were male and 1,79,845 female and 8 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Atrauliya in 2019 was: 854 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,60,415 eligible electors, of which 1,95,956 were male,1,63,311 female and 9 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,23,579 eligible electors, of which 1,76,670 were male, 1,46,899 female and 10 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Atrauliya in 2017 was 514. In 2012, there were 409 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Dr Sangram Yadav of SP won in this seat defeating Kanhaiya Lal Nishad of BJP by a margin of 2,467 which was 1.17% of the total votes cast for the seat. SP had a vote share of 35.17% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Dr Sangram Yadav of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Surendra Prasad Mishra of BSP by a margin of 43,620 votes which was 23.4% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 52.3% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BSP got the most number of votes in the 343 Atrauliya Assembly segment of the 68. Lalganj Lok Sabha constituency. Sangeeta Azad of BSP won the Lalganj Parliament seat defeating Neelam Sonker of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Lalganj Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 13 contestants in the fray for this seat and 14 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Atrauliya are: Ramesh Chand (INC), Saroj Kumar (BSP), Dr. Sangram (SP), Umesh Kumar Maurya (JAP), Prashant Singh (NISHAD), Ramesh Kumar (AAP), Ramdhari (RBP), Saurabh Nishad (VIP), Ram Devi (IND), Dr.Seema Pandey (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 59.47%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 58.8%, while it was 57.6% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Atrauliya went to the polls in Phase 7 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, March 7, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.343 Atrauliya Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 362. In 2012, there were 336 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.343 Atrauliya comprises of the following areas of Azamgarh district of Uttar Pradesh: 1 Burhonpur Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Atrauliya constituency, which are: Jalalpur, Alapur, Gopalpur, Nizamabad, Phoolpur Pawai. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Atrauliya is approximately 433 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Atrauliya is: 26°16’00.5"N 82°57’56.9"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Atrauliya results.

