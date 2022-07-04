Attack on CPI(M) HQ AKG Centre Turns Into Political Slugfest in Kerala Assembly

The attack on CPI(M)’s Kerala headquarters AKG centre, Rahul Gandhi’s office in Waynad and the Congress offices have resonated in the Assembly in Kerala on Monday. An adjournment notice was given in the house by Congress MLA PC Vishnunadh.

While replying to the motion, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the issues will be looked into if there have been any lapses on the part of the police who were present at the AKG centre at the time of the attack.

The CM said, "Police are not looking at arresting just anyone but they are looking at arresting the correct accused."

He also said that the opposition shouldn’t think that the entire public is taking up the issues they are raising. The CM also said that Congress and UDF should restrain from creating law and order issues.

While presenting the adjournment motion, Vishnunadh attacked the home department and the CM who is also the home minister. Asked why the accused of the AKG centre has not been arrested after four days. He said, “Police protection was there for the AKG centre. At that time, how did this attack happen? Shouldn’t the home minister explain this? Why hasn’t the police even tried to follow the person who threw the explosive?"

Vishnunadh also said that apart from police inefficiency, the police are being politicised heavily in the system. He said, “Within five minutes of the attack at the AKG Centre, LDF convener E P Jayarajan announced that Congress did this. How did Jayarajan get this information? How can he say this within five minutes?"

Opposition Leader VD Satheeshan said in the assembly, “In the AKG Centre gate where the attack happened, till the previous night of attack there was a police jeep but on that day it was not there."

He added that the CM is not responding to the questions raised by the opposition on the issue.

