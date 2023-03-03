A day after Tamil Nadu Police said videos circulating on social media showing alleged attacks on migrant labourers from Bihar were “false" and “mischievous", Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has agreed to send an all-party delegation to Tamil Nadu to look into the incident.

“I have received a distress call from a migrant from my own constituency of Lakhisarai. The chief minister agreed to our demand for sending a delegation to Tamil Nadu. The delegation will comprise representatives from all political parties and will leave tomorrow," Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly Vijay Kumar Sinha claimed on Friday.

The BJP leader also said that a team of officials from Bihar will also accompany the delegation and the chief minister “summoned the chief secretary and the director general of police and advised them accordingly".

Sinha, who had led his party members in staging a walkout from the assembly earlier in the day, was sore over the behaviour of Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav inside the House, whom he accused of “using a language befitting goons".

Yadav challenged the opposition BJP to approach the Centre over alleged attacks on migrant workers in Tamil Nadu if they were not satisfied with responses of governments of the two states.

Tamil Nadu Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu has already clarified that somebody in Bihar has posted a “false and mischievous" video saying that the migrant workers of Bihar are attacked in Tamil Nadu.

“Two videos are posted and both are false videos. These two incidents happened earlier in Tiruppur and Coimbatore. In both cases, the clash was not between Tamil Nadu people and migrant workers. One was a clash between two groups of Bihar migrant workers and another video was a clash between two local residents of Coimbatore," the DGP said.

Tejashwi Yadav, who has drawn flak from the BJP for visiting Tamil Nadu recently to attend a function on the occasion of Chief Minister M K Stalin, had dared the opposition party to approach the Centre if it felt that the responses of governments of the two states were not satisfactory.

He cited a statement issued by the Tamil Nadu DGP who has denied any attacks, in the recent past, on Hindi-speaking people and accused the BJP of “trying to drive a wedge between states" for political gains.

(With PTI inputs)

