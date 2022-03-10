Aurai Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Aurai seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 7 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Anjani (SP), Kamala Shankar (BSP), Dinanath Bhashkar (BJP), Sanjoo Devi (INC), Kavita Rai (AAP), Tedhai (AIMIM), Babita (VIP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 59.02%, which is -0.02% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Dinanath Bhashkar of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Aurai results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.394 Aurai (औराई) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and Bhadohi district of Uttar Pradesh. Aurai is part of Bhadohi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Semi Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.82% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 68.97%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,64,679 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,92,866 were male and 1,71,757 female and 56 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Aurai in 2019 was: 891 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,42,921 eligible electors, of which were male, female and electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,30,121 eligible electors, of which 1,86,249 were male, 1,43,835 female and 37 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Aurai in 2017 was . In 2012, there were 101 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Dinanath Bhashkar of BJP won in this seat defeating Madhubala Pasi of SP by a margin of 19,779 which was 9.6% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 40.44% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Madhubala of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Baijnath of BSP by a margin of 21,873 votes which was 12.34% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 47.28% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 394 Aurai Assembly segment of the 78. Bhadohi Lok Sabha constituency. Narendra Modi of BJP won the Bhadohi Parliament seat defeating Shalini Yadav of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bhadohi Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Aurai are: Anjani (SP), Kamala Shankar (BSP), Dinanath Bhashkar (BJP), Sanjoo Devi (INC), Kavita Rai (AAP), Tedhai (AIMIM), Babita (VIP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 59.02%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 59.04%, while it was 53.78% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Aurai went to the polls in Phase 7 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, March 7, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.394 Aurai Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was . In 2012, there were 332 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.394 Aurai comprises of the following areas of Bhadohi district of Uttar Pradesh: 1 Aurai Tehsil; Panchayats 52 Saraimisrani, 54 Bedpur, 55 Jorai, 57 Gharawa, 58 Gopiganj, 59 Bhidiura, 60 Sarairajputani and 66 Saripur of 3 Gyanpur KC of 2 Gyanpur Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Aurai constituency, which are: Bhadohi, Gyanpur, Mirzapur, Majhawan, Sevapuri. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Aurai is approximately 210 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Aurai is: 25°16’42.2"N 82°32’24.7"E.

