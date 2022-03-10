Auraiya Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election results updates of Auraiya seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 11 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Sarita Dohare (INC), Jitendra Kumar Dohare (SP), Gudiya Katheriya (BJP), Satish Chandra (IND), Ravi Shastri Dohrey (BSP), Sani Gautam (IND), Suneeta Devi (AAP), Jayveer Singh (IND), Anil Kumar (IND), Muhar Singh Ambadi (BJMP), Vinay Gautam Advocate (ASPKR).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 59.5%, which is 1.62% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Ramesh Chandra of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.204 Auraiya (औरैया) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Doab region and Auriya district of Uttar Pradesh. Auraiya is part of Etawah Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Semi Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 29.65% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.95%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 399405 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,17,524 were male and 1,81,866 female and 15 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Auraiya in 2019 was: 836 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 4,30,611 eligible electors, of which 1,74,836 were male,1,44,494 female and 16 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,01,672 eligible electors, of which 1,67,062 were male, 1,34,595 female and 15 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Auraiya in 2017 was 669. In 2012, there were 482 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Ramesh Chandra of BJP won in this seat defeating Bhimrao Ambedkar of BSP by a margin of 31,862 which was 17.24% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 45.22% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Madan Singh Alias Santosh of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Kuldeep of BSP by a margin of 12,062 votes which was 6.93% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 36.49% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 204 Auraiya Assembly segment of the 41. Etawah Lok Sabha constituency. Dr Ram Shankar Katheria of BJP won the Etawah Parliament seat defeating Kamlesh Kumar of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Etawah Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 11 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Auraiya are: Sarita Dohare (INC), Jitendra Kumar Dohare (SP), Gudiya Katheriya (BJP), Satish Chandra (IND), Ravi Shastri Dohrey (BSP), Sani Gautam (IND), Suneeta Devi (AAP), Jayveer Singh (IND), Anil Kumar (IND), Muhar Singh Ambadi (BJMP), Vinay Gautam Advocate (ASPKR).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 59.5%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 57.88%, while it was 57.66% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Auraiya went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.204 Auraiya Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 362. In 2012, there were 353 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.204 Auraiya comprises of the following areas of Auriya district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 Auraiya, 3 Ajitmal, 4 Muradganj, Panchayats 6 Pasaipur Kaisampur, 14 khoyla, 15 Devarpur, 16 Daulatpur, 17 Shahalampur of 5 Phaphund KC, 6 Auraiya MB, 8 Ajitmal TA and 10 Atsu TA of 2 Auraiya Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Auraiya constituency, which are: Bharthana, Dibiyapur, Sikandra, Kalpi, Madhaugarh. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Auraiya is approximately 505 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Auraiya is: 26°29’15.7"N 79°23’54.2"E.

