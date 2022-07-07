Autorickshaw Drivers Stage Demonstration in Thane to Show Support to Maha CM Shinde

Hundreds of autorickshaw drivers staged a demonstration in Thane city on Thursday to extend their support to new Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The auto drivers, sporting white t-shirts with a picture of the three-wheeler printed on it, braved the incessant rainfall and gathered near the Thane Municipal Corporation’s headquarters in the afternoon.

They carried placards of late Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray and Shinde and shouted slogans lauding them. Notably, Shinde also drove an auto-rickshaw in Thane in his early days to earn his livelihood.

