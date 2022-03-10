Ayah Shah Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election results updates of Ayah Shah seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 11 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Chandan Singh (BSP), Vikas Gupta (BJP), Vishambhar Prasad Nishad (SP), Sushil Singh Patel (CPI), Hemlata (INC), Narendara Kumar (LJP), Lal Singh (PPOID), Vinod Kumar (RKSP), Sheelam Devi (BSCP), Anurag Singh (IND), Shyamrani (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 58.17%, which is 0.23% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Vikas Gupta of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.241 Ayah Shah (आयाह शाह) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Doab region and Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Ayah Shah is part of Fatehpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 24.69% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 67.43%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,69,983 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,99,939 were male and 1,70,037 female and 7 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Ayah Shah in 2019 was: 850 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,15,706 eligible electors, of which 1,42,982 were male,1,17,528 female and 8 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,47,607 eligible electors, of which 1,37,290 were male, 1,10,316 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Ayah Shah in 2017 was 79. In 2012, there were 146 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Vikas Gupta of BJP won in this seat defeating Ayodhya Prasad of SP by a margin of 51,965 which was 34.43% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 53.8% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Ayodhya Prasad Pal of BSP emerged victorious in this seat beating Anand Prakash Lodhi of SP by a margin of 11,097 votes which was 7.6% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BSP had a vote share of 33.8% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 241 Ayah Shah Assembly segment of the 49. Fatehpur Lok Sabha constituency. Niranjan Jyoti of BJP won the Fatehpur Parliament seat defeating Sukhdev Prasad Verma of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Fatehpur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 16 contestants in the fray for this seat and 13 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Ayah Shah are: Chandan Singh (BSP), Vikas Gupta (BJP), Vishambhar Prasad Nishad (SP), Sushil Singh Patel (CPI), Hemlata (INC), Narendara Kumar (LJP), Lal Singh (PPOID), Vinod Kumar (RKSP), Sheelam Devi (BSCP), Anurag Singh (IND), Shyamrani (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 58.17%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 57.94%, while it was 58.95% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Ayah Shah went to the polls in Phase 4 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.241 Ayah Shah Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 266. In 2012, there were 242 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.241 Ayah Shah comprises of the following areas of Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 3 Asothar, 4 Ayah Shah, 5 Muttaur and 6 Gajipur of 2 Fatehpur Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Ayah Shah constituency, which are: Tindwari, Jahanabad, Bindki, Fatehpur, Khaga, Baberu. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Ayah Shah is approximately 698 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Ayah Shah is: 25°46’49.1"N 80°43’31.4"E.

