Ayodhya Ground Report: In the Land of Lord Ram & Ladoos, Bitter Mahabharata Between BJP & SP

In the land of Lord Ram and sweet khurchan peda and ladoos, a bitter Mahabharata is on between the BJP and Samajwadi Party candidates. The Ayodhya seat in Uttar Pradesh is a prestige issue for the BJP, in the backdrop of the Ram Temple coming up.

All five seats in Ayodhya district are held by the BJP, and the city seat has been held by the party for nearly three decades besides a period of five years between 2012 and 2017 when Tej Narayan Pandey, also known as Pawan Pandey, won it for the Samajwadi Party. This time, Pandey is again squaring up against sitting BJP MLA Ved Prakash Gupta and told News18.com in Ayodhya that the “aashirwaad of Lord Ram is with him" and calls himself a “Ram bhakt with aastha in the Lord".

“Some people now putting tilak on their forehead and saying they are Ram bhakts. We have been part of the Ram Temple movement since 1990. I consider myself fortunate that the SC decision clearing the way for the temple came in my term as MLA, and PM also did bhoomi pujan in my term as MLA. A grand Ram Temple is coming up and record development is happening to make it a New Ayodhya," BJP’s Ved Prakash Gupta countered in an interview with News18.com in Ayodhya.

Some in Ayodhya say Gupta has got little time to prepare for the elections as the word was that CM Yogi Adityanath would be contesting from here. At the old Mondoval Bhog Prasad shop near Hanumangarhi temple, Rajesh Ram Modanval says the BJP should win as the party works for Hindus while others only do appeasement.

At the adjoining shop Nandini Mishthan Bhandar, owner Rakesh Kumar Gupta says Ram Temple will get BJP votes but says “kaante ki takkar hai."

The Bitter Battle

“Lord Ram’s aashirwaad is with the Samajwadi Party. This is why Akhilesh Yadav will become next CM," says the SP candidate Pawan Pandey.

Ask him about the BJP singing the song ‘Jo Ram Ko Laye Hain, Hum Unko Layenge’ and Pandey gets agitated. “I am amused by this. Lord Ram is the creator of the universe, who can bring Lord Ram? Lord Ram is the one who brought everyone, I hope Lord gives some brain to ignorant people who say so," Pandey told News18.com.

Ask him about Yogi’s charges on SP for opening fire on kar sewaks in Ayodhya and Pandey called the CM the “biggest rioter" in the country and has done “vinash" in Ayodhya by running bulldozer on shops.

“Yogi has been born out of the University of Hate. He knows nothing else but hate. Who is a bigger rioter than CM Yogi? He creates divide between Hindus and Muslims. Ayodhya is a land of love and communal harmony and will reject politics of hate," he says.

BJP’s Gupta told News18.com that it was Pawan Pandey who did “vinash" of Ayodhya in his term as MLA and is now disturbed because development has happened here. “He has no issue at hand and just speaks nonsense. Public knows everything you had done and what is happening now. SP leaders were scared of taking the name of Ayodhya earlier thinking someone will get upset," Gupta said. He added that the BJP will win 300-plus seats by the blessings of Lord Ram.

CM Yogi has also charged that the Ram Temple could have never come up in the SP tenure. Asked if the Ram Temple will be derailed if an SP government is formed in the state, Pandey asked that if CM Yogi and BJP had such dedication for Ram Temple, why did they not bring a law in Parliament to build the temple? “This was an SC decision. We abide by the law and Constitution. For us, Lord Ram is an issue of aastha, we pray to him. We don’t do business in the name of Lord Ram."

Gupta said everyone knows about the change in Ayodhya in the last five years. “Record development has been done in Ayodhya to make it a big tourist attraction, with a network of highways, the Saryu Ghat, 1,200 acre land has been acquired and work will begin there after elections for ‘New Ayodhya’. We are developing Ram Ki Pauri and Guptkar Ghat where Lord Ram took Samadhi and new ghat made," the MLA said.

At the Saryu Ghats, a boatman Arvind has the final word: “People are supporting Yogi because development has happened, tourism is up, people are getting money, rations and houses — it is good for us. Why won’t we vote for BJP?"

