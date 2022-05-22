Azam Khan Meets Jailed SP Workers After Giving Lucknow Meet a Miss, Says 'Not Angry with Anyone'

Azam Khan may have skipped the Samajwadi Party legislators’ meet in Lucknow today but he has said he is not “angry" with anyone, and he couldn’t go to Lucknow due to health issues. Khan, however, visited Rampur jail along with his son, Abdullah Azam, on Sunday to meet jailed party workers.

Samajwadi Party MLA Khan in Rampur said, “I am not angry with anyone. I couldn’t go to Lucknow to attend the SP legislator meet due to health issues. If my health allows then I will attend the budget session, however, I have to take oath as a member of the assembly."

The sympathiser of Khan and estranged uncle of party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Shivpal Yadav, too skipped the legislators’ meeting. Though Shivpal is the chief of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia), he is also an SP MLA from Jaswantnagar assembly seat of Etawah.

Earlier on Friday, Khan had said his own people were the main cause behind his miseries. But Khan also said on May 21 that he was not upset with the party nor the leadership.

The Samajwadi Party MLA from Rampur (Sadar) assembly seat, Khan was released after the Supreme Court had granted him interim bail in the 89th case registered against him. While his family expressed happiness at getting him back, they were joined by Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia chief Shivpal Yadav who has been a steady ‘support’ to Khan.

Akhilesh did not go to Sitapur to receive Khan when he was released from jail after 27 months. The absence of senior SP leaders while Khan was being released from jail has also raised eyebrows of many from the minority community. However, after Khan’s release, Akhilesh Yadav, said in a tweet that “lies have moments, not centuries". He hailed the leader’s release from the jail and said with granting him the bail, the Supreme Court had given new standards to justice.

