Azam Khan's Wife or Daughter-in-Law to be SP Pick for Rampur Bypoll? Meet With Akhilesh Sparks Buzz

The Samajwadi Party is likely to field Azam Khan’s wife or daughter-in-law for the Rampur bypoll from the parliamentary seat which fell vacant after the veteran party leader decided to resign as an MP and continue as an MLA instead.

The move follows a meeting between SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and Azam Khan at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. Sources indicate that Azam Khan’s wife Tazeen Fatima, who has been a former MLA, or his daughter-in-law Sidra may contest the Rampur bypoll on a Samajwadi Party ticket.

The nomination process has already started and the last date is June 6. While no major political party has announced their candidate yet, it is expected that the names will be out by June 4.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Congress may field Nawaz Kazim Ali Khan, while the name of Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi from the BJP is also doing the rounds. Naqvi’s name was dropped from the list of Rajya Sabha candidates from UP, after which it was believed that he may be fielded on a BJP ticket for Rampur bypoll. Other names, which are in the fray from BJP, include Bollywood actress Jaya Prada, Sandeep Agarwal Soni, Suryaprakash Pal, Akash Saxena and Bharat Bhushan Gupta.

The Congress has officially not declared its candidate yet, but the nomination form has been bought in the name of Nawab Kazim Ali Khan by his PRO Kashif Khan. Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party is likely to not field any candidate for the Rampur bypoll. Till date, a total of nine nomination forms have been purchased for the Rampur by-election.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.