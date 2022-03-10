Baba Bakala Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: AAP Leading at 11 AM

Live election results updates of Baba Bakala seat in Punjab. A total of 10 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Dilbag Singh (SNVPA), Dalbir Singh Tong (AAP), Santokh Singh Bhalaipur (INC), Baljit Singh Jalal Ushman (SAD), Manjit Singh Manna (BJP), Angrej Singh (BSPA), Harpreet Singh (LIP), Natha Singh (SADASM), Gurnam Kaur (IND), Jasbir Kaur Beero (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 65.32%, which is -4.49% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Santokh Singh of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.25 Baba Bakala (बाबा बकला) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Majha region and Amritsar district of Punjab. Baba Bakala is part of Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 35.55% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 76.27%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 199929 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 96,042 were male and 1,03,873 female and 14 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Baba Bakala in 2022 is: 1,082 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,88,189 eligible electors, of which 99,472 were male,88,705 female and 12 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,65,997 eligible electors, of which 86,393 were male, 79,602 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Baba Bakala in 2017 was 3,861. In 2012, there were 2,304 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Santokh Singh of INC won in this seat defeating Santokh Singh of INC by a margin of 6,587 which was 2.52% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 17.59% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Manjit Singh Manna Mianwind (E) of SAD emerged victorious in this seat beating Ranjit Singh (Chhajjalwadi) of INC by a margin of 29,225 votes which was 24.47% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SAD had a vote share of 50.45% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 25 Baba Bakala Assembly segment of the 3. Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency. Jasbir Singh Gill (Dimpa) of INC won the Khadoor Sahib Parliament seat defeating Bibi Jagir Kaur of SAD

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, SAD got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Khadoor Sahib Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 16 contestants in the fray for this seat and 11 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Baba Bakala are: Dilbag Singh (SNVPA), Dalbir Singh Tong (AAP), Santokh Singh Bhalaipur (INC), Baljit Singh Jalal Ushman (SAD), Manjit Singh Manna (BJP), Angrej Singh (BSPA), Harpreet Singh (LIP), Natha Singh (SADASM), Gurnam Kaur (IND), Jasbir Kaur Beero (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 65.32%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 69.81%, while it was 71.97% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Baba Bakala went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.25 Baba Bakala Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 216. In 2012, there were 184 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.25 Baba Bakala comprises of the following areas of Amritsar district of Punjab: Panchayats Sangar Kalan, Mian Wind, Verowal, Bhut Wind, Jawandpur, Kiri Shahi, Biharipur of Khadoor Sahib KC; KC Chak Kare Khan of Khadoor Sahib Tehsil; KCs Sathiala, Khalchian, Baba Bakala and Rayya (Nagar Panchayat) of Baba Bakala Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Baba Bakala constituency, which are: Sri Hargobindpur, Bholath, Sultanpur Lodhi, Khadoor Sahib, Jandiala. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Baba Bakala is approximately 655 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Baba Bakala is: 31°28’21.4"N 75°09’59.4"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Baba Bakala results.

