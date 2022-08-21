‘Babuji First to Ensure Good Governance in UP after Independence’: CM Yogi Pays Tribute to Kalyan Singh

Paying respects to the late former chief minister Kalyan Singh on his first death anniversary on Sunday, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled his grand statue and also inaugurated the operation theatre block of Kalyan Singh Super Specialty Cancer Institute in the state capital.

Speaking on the occasion, Yogi Adityanath said, “Kalyan Singh ji, ‘Babuji’, was a leader in the truest sense. He set the standards of selfless service and social justice. His contribution has been unparalleled and will always be remembered as his government was the one to ensure ‘good governance’ in Uttar Pradesh after India attained Independence."

Yogi went on to say that Singh’s government was the one that “worked for the upliftment of all sections —women, poor, youth, and farmers— without any kind of discrimination, while keeping the cultural and spiritual heritage of the state intact".

“Babuji’s government did not only preserve the state’s glory and heritage at a time when it was undergoing crisis and when there were riots everywhere due to the policies of the previous governments, but was also successful in controlling ‘terrorist elements’," said the CM, adding, “Even though Kalyan Singhji’s government had a short tenure, it established the conduct and format for an ideal government."

He further said that this medical institute named after Singh to offer state-of-the-art healthcare facilities currently has a capacity of 734 beds, which is being increased to 1,200. “Yeh sansthan Babuji ke naam ke anuroop, logo ke ‘kalyan’ ka madhyam banega," Yogi said.

Highlighting UP’s progress in increasing medical facilities in the past five years, Yogi said that at a time when the entire world was struggling with the Covid-19 pandemic, Uttar Pradesh proved its mettle. “In 70 years, only 12 medical colleges were established in the state, however, in the past five years, with the efforts of both the Central and the state governments, 35 new medical colleges have come up," he pointed out.

“Today UP, is working dedicatedly to achieve the goal of ‘One District One Medical College’ and all medical colleges will be named after great men who contributed to the development of the state and created history," said Adityanath.

Slamming the previous governments, Yogi also said that the state government is working to realise Babuji’s vision of ‘Samagra Grameen Vikas’ and that is why “rural areas that used to be submerged in darkness before 2017, are illuminated with LED lights today".

