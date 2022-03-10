Bachhrawan Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election results updates of Bachhrawan seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 9 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Lajwanti Kuril (BSP), Shyam Sunder (SP), Sushil Kumar Pasi (INC), Chandrashekhar (MAP), Deepanker (AAP), Babulal (SDU), Laxmikant (ADS), Om Prakash (IND), Pooja Jaisawar (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 62%, which is -1.38% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Ram Naresh Rawat of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.177 Bachhrawan (बछरावां) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Awadh region and Rae Bareli district of Uttar Pradesh. Bachhrawan is part of Rae Bareli Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 37.62% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.02%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 67.25%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 385769 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,10,267 were male and 1,75,478 female and 24 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bachhrawan in 2019 was: 835 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,76,167 eligible electors, of which 1,66,516 were male,1,46,176 female and 5 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,92,118 eligible electors, of which 1,56,570 were male, 1,35,528 female and 20 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bachhrawan in 2017 was 100. In 2012, there were 76 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Ram Naresh Rawat of BJP won in this seat defeating Shahab Sharan of INC by a margin of 22,309 which was 11.26% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 32.97% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Ram Lal Akela of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Sushil Kumar Pasi of RSBP by a margin of 27,948 votes which was 15.21% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 32.43% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 177 Bachhrawan Assembly segment of the 36. Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituency. Sonia Gandhi of INC won the Rae Bareli Parliament seat defeating Dinesh Pratap Singh of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Rae Bareli Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 15 contestants in the fray for this seat and 11 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Bachhrawan are: Lajwanti Kuril (BSP), Shyam Sunder (SP), Sushil Kumar Pasi (INC), Chandrashekhar (MAP), Deepanker (AAP), Babulal (SDU), Laxmikant (ADS), Om Prakash (IND), Pooja Jaisawar (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 62%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 63.38%, while it was 62.9% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Bachhrawan went to the polls in Phase 4 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.177 Bachhrawan Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 338. In 2012, there were 311 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.177 Bachhrawan comprises of the following areas of Rae Bareli district of Uttar Pradesh: 1 Maharajganj Tehsil; Panchayats 2 Thul wansa, 3 Pindari Kalan, 5 Bavan Bujurg Balla (I), 6 Bavan Bujurg Balla (II), 8 Amawan, 9 Baikhara and 10 Paharawan of 4 Amava KC of 3 Rae Bareli Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Bachhrawan constituency, which are: Mohanlalganj, Purwa, Harchandpur, Rae Bareli, Tiloi, Haidergarh. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Bachhrawan is approximately 784 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Bachhrawan is: 26°27’27.4"N 81°13’18.8"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Bachhrawan results.

