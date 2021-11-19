Back on Track in Punjab, On Pole Again in UP: Political Dividend of Decision to Repeal Farm Laws in 'National Interest'

The repeal of the three farm laws as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday has two big messages — that the government has put “national interest" above all and that it “listens to the farmers", be it withdrawing the controversial land acquisition ordinance in 2015 or the three farm laws now, top officials in the government told News18.

Sources in the BJP said PM Modi took a “democratic and statesman-like approach" in “national interest" because there were still “a small number of farmers" who opposed the farm laws despite best efforts of the government to convince them. Sources added that the government had inputs that the farmers’ movement was being explored by vested interest groups who support the Khalistan or the Pakistan ISI network. The PM was clear that nothing that weakens India’s strategic interests would be allowed to continue and nothing came before the country’s unity and integrity, a BJP source said.

The ‘tactical retreat’ nevertheless could also bring political dividend for the BJP which wishes to get back in the election game in Punjab and also secure its fortress in Uttar Pradesh whose western part witnessed protests over the farm laws.

In Punjab, the road to an alliance with Captain Amarinder Singh is now clear for the BJP as the former CM had put the repeal of the laws as a pre-condition for any understanding. In Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party and Jayant Choudhary’s RLD were rallying the farmers in the west on the issue of the farm laws. The BJP would hope that it has neutralised the one issue that seemed against it in Uttar Pradesh. Punjab and UP go to polls in less than three months. The Opposition, however, is projecting this as their major victory.

Government insiders said the PM had put “national interest" above all and the government was cognizant that some anti-India elements were trying to take advantage of the situation created by the farmers’ year-long protest at Delhi borders. The government felt the situation was playing directly into the hands of such elements wanting to create fissures between communities and upset the social fabric of the country.

“The PM would be more disappointed than anyone else over (the repeal) of the farm laws as he had brought them with the pious intention of increasing the income of the farmers. A majority of the farmers had welcomed these laws and the PM did mention the same in his address today," an official said.

PM Modi in his address said that despite best efforts of the government to talk to the protesting section of the farmers and an offer to suspend the farm laws for two years, the government could not convince this section about the three farm laws. He, hence, said the laws will be repealed in the upcoming Parliament session from November 29.

In his announcement, the PM also recalled the number of steps taken for the benefit of the farmers by his government and said farmers were the “top priority" of his agenda. “The reform journey in the agricultural sector will continue in the present government," a senior government official said.

Sources in the BJP said Modi is very sensitive to the feelings of the Sikh community. The Kartarpur corridor was opened again recently and on the Parkash Purab of Guru Nanak, the farm laws were repealed, the source said. “PM Modi has spent a few years in Punjab and Chandigarh doing political work where he developed a close bond with the Sikh community. As Gujarat CM, he had taken personal interest in repairing Lakhpat Gurudwara in Kutch which was destroyed in the 2001 earthquake. PM Modi will never let the Sikh community down," the BJP source said.

