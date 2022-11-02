Home » News » Politics » Bad Weather Forces JD(S) To Postpone Poll Yatra After Flag Off

Bad Weather Forces JD(S) To Postpone Poll Yatra After Flag Off

The party had planned the roadshow in the run-up to Assembly polls scheduled to be held early next year

Last Updated: November 02, 2022, 08:15 IST

Bengaluru, India

All set to hit the campaign trail with its ‘Pancharatna Yatra’ in Karnataka, the JD(S) decided to postpone it soon after the event was flagged off at Mulbagal on Tuesday.

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said that the yatra has been postponed due to heavy rains. The weather forecast indicated inclement weather for the next few days.

The party had planned the roadshow in the run-up to Assembly polls scheduled to be held early next year.

The yatra, which included village stays by Kumaraswamy, was flagged off on Tuesday morning by JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda.

“As the rainfall increased, we decided to postpone the yatra, convention and village stay by a week," Kumaraswamy said.

The yatra is now expected to resume next week from Mulbagal in Kolar district. The new dates will be announced in a couple of days.

