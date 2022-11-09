Badals vs Bibi: SAD Survives Scare, But Fissures Surface as Dhami Elected SGPC Chief

Even though the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) survived a scare with the reelection of its member Harjinder Singh Dhami as the president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the fight put up by its sacked leader Bibi Jagir Kaur and the division of votes could ring alarm bells for the party.

While Dhami polled 104 votes, Bibi Jagir Kaur got 42 votes. Out of 157 voting members, 146 had turned up to participate in the election process of the SGPC, the mini-parliament of Sikhs, at Teja Singh Samundri Hall at the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar.

Baldev Singh Kaimpuri was unanimously elected senior vice president as no one contested against him.

The rebel candidate Jagir Kaur may have polled 42 votes only but this was an unprecedented number considering that it was the first time any candidate was contesting for the post against the mandate of the SAD leadership. In the past, candidates opposed by the Badals haven’t got more than 20 votes.

The number of votes for Kaur doesn’t augur well for the leadership of Sukhbir Badal as SAD has so far held sway over the affairs of the SGPC. Ahead of the polls, the party had faced rebellion not just from Jagir Kaur but other leaders as well. Some members had openly expressed their support in favour of the former SGPC president.

SAD president Sukhbir Badal, however, tried to downplay the dissension. He termed the victory of Dhami as a lesson for the rebels and those who conspired in the internal matters of the Sikh community. “I thank Akal Purakh, Khalsa Panth and SGPC members for giving a resounding rebuff to anti-Sikh conspirators and their stooges by reposing faith in Shiromani Akali Dal," he tweeted.

The SGPC election was a high-decibel event this time when Bibi announced her candidature for the post on her own. The party president and other leaders termed it indiscipline and asked her to withdraw in favour of the party’s official candidate. She refused and was later sacked from the party. Sukhbir and other leaders also claimed that Sikh leaders with the Bharatiya Janata Party were trying to break the party and the Sikh unity by helping Jagir Kaur.

The SAD leadership has been facing rebellion from some of its leaders after its debacle in the state assembly polls earlier this year. Leaders like the party’s legislative wing head Manpreet Singh Ayali and senior vice president Jagmeet Singh Brar have been demanding a change in leadership.

