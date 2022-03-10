Badlapur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes begin

Live election results updates of Badlapur seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 14 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Arti Singh (INC), Omprakash Baba Dubey (SP), Manoj (BSP), Ramesh Chandra Mishra (BJP), Anil Kumar Singh (HSBP), Rajesh Vishwakarma (JAP), Ram Govind Singh (SUCOIC), Rahul Sharma (AAP), Seema Jaiswal (RSP), Sumit Singh (VIP), Sushma Mishra (BDMPPA), Subedar Gautam (BRDCP), Sabhajeet (IND), Hari Prasad Shukla (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 57%, which is -3.94% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Ramesh Chandra Mishra of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Badlapur results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.364 Badlapur (बदलापुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Badlapur is part of Jaunpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.21% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.02%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 71.55%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,33,476 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,76,096 were male and 1,57,365 female and 15 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Badlapur in 2019 was: 894 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,49,702 eligible electors, of which 1,65,085 were male,1,47,819 female and 7 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,17,614 eligible electors, of which 1,67,915 were male, 1,49,696 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Badlapur in 2017 was 175. In 2012, there were 89 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Ramesh Chandra Mishra of BJP won in this seat defeating Lalji Yadava of BSP by a margin of 2,372 which was 1.24% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 31.61% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Om Prakash ‘Baba’ Dubey of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Lalji Yadav of BSP by a margin of 16,193 votes which was 9.19% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 37.04% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BSP got the most number of votes in the 364 Badlapur Assembly segment of the 73. Jaunpur Lok Sabha constituency. Shyam Singh Yadav of BSP won the Jaunpur Parliament seat defeating Krishna Pratap Singh K.P. of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Jaunpur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 14 contestants in the fray for this seat and 21 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 57%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 60.94%, while it was 55.7% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Badlapur went to the polls in Phase 7 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, March 7, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.364 Badlapur Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 339. In 2012, there were 329 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.364 Badlapur comprises of the following areas of Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh: 2 Badlapur Tehsil.

A total of eight Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Badlapur constituency, which are: Shahganj, Kadipur, Patti, Raniganj, Mungra Badshahpur, Malhani, Jaunpur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Badlapur is approximately 443 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Badlapur is: 25°53’15.0"N 82°25’14.9"E.

