Badrinath Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Badrinath seat in Uttarakhand. A total of 11 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections: Rajendra Singh Bhandari (INC), Vinod Joshi (CPI), Mahendra Bhatt (BJP), Pushkar Lal Baichhwal (PPOID), Brijmohan Singh (Beeru Sajwan) (UKD), Bhagwati Prasad Mandoli (AAP), Dheerendra Pal Singh (IND), Sunil (IND), Mukund Singh (IND), Mukesh Lal Koshwal (BSP), Shailendra Prakash Singh (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 63.14%, which is 0.3% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Mahendra Bhatt of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Badrinath results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.4 Badrinath (बद्रीनाथ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Garhwal region and Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. Badrinath is part of Garhwal Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Semi Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.68% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 6.75%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.65%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 1,02,237 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 52,684 were male and 49,551 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Badrinath in 2022 is: 941 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,01,740 eligible electors, of which 53,434 were male,48,305 female and 1 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, there were a total of 85,758 eligible electors, of which 44,916 were male, 40,842 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Badrinath in 2017 was 2,452. In 2012, there were 2,930 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Mahendra Bhatt of BJP won in this seat defeating Rajendra Singh Bhandari of INC by a margin of 5,634 which was 8.89% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 46.8% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Rajendra Singh Bhandri of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Prem Ballabh Bhatt of BJP by a margin of 10,201 votes which was 18.55% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 39.08% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 4 Badrinath Assembly segment of the 2. Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency. Tirath Singh Rawat of BJP won the Garhwal Parliament seat defeating Manish Khanduri of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Garhwal Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 9 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 63.14%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 62.84%, while it was 64.42% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Badrinath went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.4 Badrinath Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 198. In 2012, there were 184 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.4 Badrinath comprises of the following areas of Chamoli district of Uttarakhand: 1-Joshimath Tehsil; KC Chamoli, 2A-Chamoli Municipal Board of 2-Chamoli Tehsil and 3-Pokhari Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttarakhand border Badrinath constituency, which are: Dharchula, Kapkote, Tharali, Karnprayag, Kedarnath, Gangotri. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Badrinath is approximately 5224 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Badrinath is: 30°38’47.8"N 79°37’59.2"E.

