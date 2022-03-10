Bah Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election results updates of Bah seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 14 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Madhusudan Sharma (SP), Rani Pakshalika Singh (BJP), Rambaran (IND), Ashok Kumar (IND), Vijay Pratap Singh (IND), Naresh (IND), Kaushal Kishor (IND), Sukhram (IND), Manoj Dixit (INC), Nitin Verma (BSP), Styendra Baghel (RSP), Brijendra Singh (IND), Neeraj Kumar Karauria (AAP), Sarvesh Kumar (BMJP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 58.01%, which is -2.15% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Rani Pakshalika Singh of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Bah results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.94 Bah (बाह) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Doab region and Agra district of Uttar Pradesh. Bah is part of Fatehpur Sikri Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.97% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 71.58%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 308888 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,68,432 were male and 1,40,450 female and 6 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bah in 2019 was: 834 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,98,668 eligible electors, of which 1,77,722 were male,1,43,560 female and 13 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,06,414 eligible electors, of which 1,71,372 were male, 1,35,033 female and 9 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bah in 2017 was 644. In 2012, there were 487 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Rani Pakshalika Singh of BJP won in this seat defeating Madhusudan Sharma of BSP by a margin of 23,140 which was 12% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 41.79% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Raja Mahendra Aridaman Singh of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Madhusudan Sharma of BSP by a margin of 26,471 votes which was 14.4% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 54.07% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 94 Bah Assembly segment of the 19. Fatehpur Sikri Lok Sabha constituency. Rajkumar Chahar of BJP won the Fatehpur Sikri Parliament seat defeating Raj Babbar of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, SP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Fatehpur Sikri Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 15 contestants in the fray for this seat and 13 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 58.01%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 60.16%, while it was 59.99% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Bah went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, February 10, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.94 Bah Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 371. In 2012, there were 352 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.94 Bah comprises of the following areas of Agra district of Uttar Pradesh: 1 Bah Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Bah constituency, which are: Fatehabad, Shikohabad, Sirsaganj, Jaswantnagar, Etawah. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Bhind and Morena district of Madhya Pradesh and Dholpur district of Rajasthan..

The total area covered by Bah is approximately 842 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Bah is: 26°52’13.1"N 78°33’40.3"E.

