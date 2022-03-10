Baheri Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading at 10 AM

Live election results updates of Baheri seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 11 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Chhatra Pal Singh (BJP), Ataur Rehman (SP), Farida Rehman (IND), Asif Raza (AAP), Chhatr Pal (IND), Jitendra Pal Singh (ASPKR), Asey Ram (BSP), Santosh (INC), Dharm Pal (BSS), Ajay Gangwar (IND), Dushyant Kumar (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 72.6%, which is 0.65% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Chhatra Pal Singh of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Baheri results.

Advertisement

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.118 Baheri (बहेरी) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Ruhelkhand region and Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh. Baheri is part of Pilibhit Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.16% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 58.49%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 313551 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,71,937 were male and 1,41,609 female and 5 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Baheri in 2019 was: 824 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 4,09,049 eligible electors, of which 1,87,229 were male,1,57,157 female and 2 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,89,882 eligible electors, of which 1,59,482 were male, 1,30,399 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Baheri in 2017 was 184. In 2012, there were 169 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Chhatra Pal Singh of BJP won in this seat defeating Naseem Ahmad of BSP by a margin of 42,837 which was 17.29% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 43.93% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Ataurrehman of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Chhatra Pal Singh of BJP by a margin of 18 votes which was 0.01% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 23.98% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 118 Baheri Assembly segment of the 26. Pilibhit Lok Sabha constituency. Feroze Varun Gandhi of BJP won the Pilibhit Parliament seat defeating Hemraj Verma of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Pilibhit Parliament seat.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 15 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Baheri are: Chhatra Pal Singh (BJP), Ataur Rehman (SP), Farida Rehman (IND), Asif Raza (AAP), Chhatr Pal (IND), Jitendra Pal Singh (ASPKR), Asey Ram (BSP), Santosh (INC), Dharm Pal (BSS), Ajay Gangwar (IND), Dushyant Kumar (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

Advertisement

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 72.6%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 71.95%, while it was 69.32% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Baheri went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.118 Baheri Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 376. In 2012, there were 337 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.118 Baheri comprises of the following areas of Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 Baheri, 2 Rai Nawada, 4 Banjaria, 5 Richha, Baheri NPP, Richha Nagar Panchayat and Faridpur Nagar Panchayat of 1 Baheri Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Baheri constituency, which are: Bilaspur, Meerganj, Bhojipura, Nawabganj, Pilibhit. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand.

The total area covered by Baheri is approximately 535 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Baheri is: 28°46’37.2"N 79°32’19.3"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Baheri results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.