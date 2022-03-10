Bahraich Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Bahraich seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 9 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Anupma Jaiswal (BJP), Jai Prakash Mishra (INC), Naeem (BSP), Yasar Shah (SP), Rajat Chaurasiya (AAP), Rajwant Singh (SHS), Rashid Jamil (AIMIM), Rajeev Singh (IND), Dr. Ram Dulare Mishra (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 59.02%, which is -0.74% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Anupma Jaiswal of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.286 Bahraich (बहराइच) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North East region and Baharaich district of Uttar Pradesh. Bahraich is part of Bahraich Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Semi Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.71% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 49.36%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,72,074 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,00,405 were male and 1,71,654 female and 15 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bahraich in 2019 was: 857 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,58,157 eligible electors, of which 1,90,502 were male,1,66,547 female and 27 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,06,036 eligible electors, of which 1,67,994 were male, 1,38,042 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bahraich in 2017 was 9. In 2012, there were 41 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Anupma Jaiswal of BJP won in this seat defeating Rubab Sayeda of SP by a margin of 6,702 which was 3.14% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 41% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Dr Waqar Ahmad Shah of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Chandra Shekhar Singh of INC by a margin of 15,496 votes which was 9.01% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 29.51% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 286 Bahraich Assembly segment of the 56. Bahraich Lok Sabha constituency. Akshaibar Lal of BJP won the Bahraich Parliament seat defeating Shabbir Balmiki of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bahraich Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 13 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Bahraich are: Anupma Jaiswal (BJP), Jai Prakash Mishra (INC), Naeem (BSP), Yasar Shah (SP), Rajat Chaurasiya (AAP), Rajwant Singh (SHS), Rashid Jamil (AIMIM), Rajeev Singh (IND), Dr. Ram Dulare Mishra (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 59.02%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 59.76%, while it was 56.23% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Bahraich went to the polls in Phase 5 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 27, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.286 Bahraich Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 347. In 2012, there were 311 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.286 Bahraich comprises of the following areas of Baharaich district of Uttar Pradesh: KC 2 Chilwariya, Panchayats 1 Bahraich Khash, 3 Singha Parasi, 4 Shahpurjot Yoosuf, 7 Nagraur, 8 Bishunpur Rahu, 9 Bakhshipura, 10 Deeha, 22 Katra Bahadur Ganj, 23 Musgarha of 1 Bahraich KC and Bahraich Municipal Board of 3 Bahraich Tehsil; Panchayats 77 Imaliya, 78 Badagaon, 79 Gokulpur, 80 Ramawapur, 81 Gudawapur, 82 Hariharpur, 84 Bhanpur, 86 PipriyaMahipalSingh, 87 Sarwa, 88 Sadyabad, 89 Chilharia, 90 Bhawanipur, 91 Khaira and 98 Katgharakala of 5 Huzurpur KC of 4 Kaiserganj Tehsil; Panchayats 45 Shekhdaheer and 46 Bhatpurwa of 2 Tajwapur KC of 2 Mahasi Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Bahraich constituency, which are: Matera, Mahasi, Kaiserganj, Payagpur, Shrawasti. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Bahraich is approximately 388 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Bahraich is: 27°30’31.0"N 81°39’57.6"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Bahraich results.

