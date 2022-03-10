Bairia Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading at 9 AM

Live election results updates of Bairia seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 8 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Surya Bali Prasad (BJMP), Surendra Nath Singh (VIP), Rajnish (AAP), Ashok Kumar Maurya (JAP), Kumari Sona (INC), Subhash Yadav (BSP), Jai Prakash Anchal (SP), Anand Swarup Shukla (BJP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 48.1%, which is 0.76% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Surendra of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.363 Bairia (बैरिया) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and Balia district of Uttar Pradesh. Bairia is part of Ballia Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.17% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.02%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.94%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 4,04,454 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,23,159 were male and 1,81,265 female and 30 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bairia in 2019 was: 812 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,21,295 eligible electors, of which 1,89,410 were male,1,53,014 female and 10 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,23,662 eligible electors, of which 1,86,815 were male, 1,36,826 female and 21 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bairia in 2017 was 1,504. In 2012, there were 1,239 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Surendra of BJP won in this seat defeating Jay Prakash Anchal of SP by a margin of 17,077 which was 10.53% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 40.02% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Jai Prakash Anchal of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Bharat of BJP by a margin of 558 votes which was 0.39% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 32.13% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 363 Bairia Assembly segment of the 72. Ballia Lok Sabha constituency. Virendra Singh of BJP won the Ballia Parliament seat defeating Sanatan Pandey of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Ballia Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 18 contestants in the fray for this seat and 15 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Bairia are: Surya Bali Prasad (BJMP), Surendra Nath Singh (VIP), Rajnish (AAP), Ashok Kumar Maurya (JAP), Kumari Sona (INC), Subhash Yadav (BSP), Jai Prakash Anchal (SP), Anand Swarup Shukla (BJP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 48.1%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 47.34%, while it was 44.37% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Bairia went to the polls in Phase 6 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, March 3, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.363 Bairia Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 338. In 2012, there were 327 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.363 Bairia comprises of the following areas of Balia district of Uttar Pradesh: 6 Bairia Tehsil; Panchayats 144 Bigahin, 145 Sonwani, 146 Samrath Pah, 147 Dudhaila, 148 Dighar, 149 Gangapur, 150 Majhouwan, 151 Belahari, 152 Mudadih, 153 Bharkhokha, 154 Baghunch, 155 Badilpur, 156 Pachrukhiya and 157 Narainpur of 7 Haldi KC of 4 Ballia Tehsil.

A total of two Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Bairia constituency, which are: Bansdih, Ballia Nagar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Saran and Bhojpur districts of Bihar..

The total area covered by Bairia is approximately 436 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Bairia is: 25°47’40.9"N 84°28’36.1"E.

