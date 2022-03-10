Bakshi Kaa Talab Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin.

Live election results updates of Bakshi Kaa Talab seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 12 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Gomti Yadav (SP), Yogesh Shukla (BJP), Lalan Kumar (INC), Salauddin (BSP), Arvind Kumar (LBP), Rishi Jaiswal (GPPA), Kishor Kumar (KIRP), Pankaj Kumar Singh (RRP), Balaram (SSAP), Vipin Kumar Tyagi (MARD), Shyamu (SDU), Sunil Kumar (ASPKR).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 69.59%, which is 2.71% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Avinash Trivedi of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.169 Bakshi Kaa Talab (Bakshi Ka Talab) (बख्शी का तालाब) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Awadh region and Lucknow district of Uttar Pradesh. Bakshi Kaa Talab is part of Mohanlalganj Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 31.35% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.05%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.29%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 352435 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,89,095 were male and 1,63,305 female and 35 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bakshi Kaa Talab in 2019 was: 864 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,68,026 eligible electors, of which 2,13,946 were male,1,81,913 female and 5 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,22,901 eligible electors, of which 1,75,971 were male, 1,46,928 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bakshi Kaa Talab in 2017 was 233. In 2012, there were 162 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Avinash Trivedi of BJP won in this seat defeating Nakul Dubey of BSP by a margin of 17,584 which was 6.64% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 36.44% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Gomti Yadav of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Nakul Dubey of BSP by a margin of 1,899 votes which was 0.88% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 36.76% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 169 Bakshi Kaa Talab Assembly segment of the 34. Mohanlalganj Lok Sabha constituency. Swami Sakshi Ji Maharaj of BJP won the Mohanlalganj Parliament seat defeating Arun Shanker Shukla of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Mohanlalganj Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 13 contestants in the fray for this seat and 26 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Bakshi Kaa Talab are: Gomti Yadav (SP), Yogesh Shukla (BJP), Lalan Kumar (INC), Salauddin (BSP), Arvind Kumar (LBP), Rishi Jaiswal (GPPA), Kishor Kumar (KIRP), Pankaj Kumar Singh (RRP), Balaram (SSAP), Vipin Kumar Tyagi (MARD), Shyamu (SDU), Sunil Kumar (ASPKR).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 69.59%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 66.88%, while it was 67.15% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Bakshi Kaa Talab went to the polls in Phase 4 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.169 Bakshi Kaa Talab Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 402. In 2012, there were 339 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.169 Bakshi Kaa Talab comprises of the following areas of Lucknow district of Uttar Pradesh: 2 Bakshi Kaa Talab Tehsil; KC 2 Chinahat, Panchayats 1 Mutakkipur, 2 Alloo Nagar Diguria, 4 Ghaila, 6 Barawan Kalan, 11 Sikrohari of 1 Lucknow KC, Ward Nos. 5 and 20 in Lucknow (Municipal Corporation) of 3 Lucknow Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Bakshi Kaa Talab constituency, which are: Lucknow Central, Lucknow North, Malihabad, Sidhauli, Kursi, Barabanki, Mohanlalganj. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Bakshi Kaa Talab is approximately 502 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Bakshi Kaa Talab is: 27°00’00.4"N 80°57’06.1"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Bakshi Kaa Talab results.

