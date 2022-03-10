Balachaur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates : AAP leading at 10 AM

Live election results updates of Balachaur seat in Punjab. A total of 7 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Darshan Lal (INC), Ashok Baath (BJP), Santosh Kumari Katariaa (AAP), Sunita Rani (SAD), Prem Chand (CPM), Satpal (IND), Daljit Singh Bains (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 63.77%, which is -15.5% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Darshan Lal of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Balachaur results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.48 Balachaur (बलाचौर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Doaba region and Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar district of Punjab. Balachaur is part of Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 29.51% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.78%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 155145 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 74,269 were male and 80,869 female and 7 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Balachaur in 2022 is: 1,089 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,65,967 eligible electors, of which 77,945 were male,70,347 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,30,905 eligible electors, of which 68,888 were male, 62,017 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Balachaur in 2017 was 1,785. In 2012, there were 829 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Darshan Lal of INC won in this seat defeating Nand Lal of SAD by a margin of 19,640 which was 16.73% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 42.21% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Nand Lal of SAD emerged victorious in this seat beating Shiv Ram Singh of BSP by a margin of 14,857 votes which was 14.49% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SAD had a vote share of 35.88% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SAD got the most number of votes in the 48 Balachaur Assembly segment of the 6. Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha constituency. Manish Tewari of INC won the Anandpur Sahib Parliament seat defeating Professor Prem Singh Chandumajra of SAD

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Anandpur Sahib Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 6 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Balachaur are: Darshan Lal (INC), Ashok Baath (BJP), Santosh Kumari Katariaa (AAP), Sunita Rani (SAD), Prem Chand (CPM), Satpal (IND), Daljit Singh Bains (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 63.77%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 79.27%, while it was 78.53% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Balachaur went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.48 Balachaur Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 186. In 2012, there were 169 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.48 Balachaur comprises of the following areas of Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar district of Punjab: Balachaur Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Balachaur constituency, which are: Rupnagar, Chamkaur Sahib, Samrala, Nawan Shahr, Garhshankar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Balachaur is approximately 498 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Balachaur is: 31°05’23.6"N 76°20’05.3"E.

