Balha Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Balha seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 11 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Shiv Charan (IND), Akshaybar Nath Kanaujiya (SP), Kiran Bharti (INC), Ramchandra (BSP), Saroj Sonkar (BJP), Kanti (AAP), Jitendra Kumar (JAP), Deepak (VIP), Rinku Sahani (SHS), Raj Sri (IND), Vijay (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 59.11%, which is 1.2% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Akshayvaralal of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Balha results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.282 Balha (बलहा) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North East region and Baharaich district of Uttar Pradesh. Balha is part of Bahraich Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.08% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 2.2%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 49.36%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,29,414 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,75,282 were male and 1,54,107 female and 25 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Balha in 2019 was: 879 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,32,833 eligible electors, of which 1,87,293 were male,1,62,184 female and 8 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,90,660 eligible electors, of which 1,60,159 were male, 1,30,501 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Balha in 2017 was 10. In 2012, there were 10 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Akshayvaralal of BJP won in this seat defeating Kiran Bharti of BSP by a margin of 46,616 which was 23.04% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 51.46% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Savitri Bai Fule of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Kiran Bharti of BSP by a margin of 19,928 votes which was 11.25% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 33.19% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 282 Balha Assembly segment of the 56. Bahraich Lok Sabha constituency. Akshaibar Lal of BJP won the Bahraich Parliament seat defeating Shabbir Balmiki of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bahraich Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 13 contestants in the fray for this seat and 14 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Balha are: Shiv Charan (IND), Akshaybar Nath Kanaujiya (SP), Kiran Bharti (INC), Ramchandra (BSP), Saroj Sonkar (BJP), Kanti (AAP), Jitendra Kumar (JAP), Deepak (VIP), Rinku Sahani (SHS), Raj Sri (IND), Vijay (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 59.11%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 57.91%, while it was 60.97% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Balha went to the polls in Phase 5 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 27, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.282 Balha Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 355. In 2012, there were 284 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.282 Balha comprises of the following areas of Baharaich district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 5 Mihinpurwa, 6 Dharamapur, Panchayats 139 Girdharpur, 142 Lakshmanpur Matehi, 143 Keshawapur, 144 Saraiyan, 145 Banjariya, 147 Puraina Bhawanibux, 148 Pakariya Diwan, 150 Matiha, 151 Sarramundari, 152 Ghurghutta, 153 Gulra, 154 Gayaghat, 156 Balsinghpur, 157 Daulatpur, 158 Lagdiha, 159 Baivahi of 7 Balha KC and Forest Area of 1 Nanpara Tehsil.

A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Balha constituency, which are: Nighasan, Dhaurahra, Nanpara. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Nepal.

The total area covered by Balha is approximately 1194 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Balha is: 28°07’09.5"N 81°16’43.0"E.

