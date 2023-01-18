Telangana BJP Chief's Son Booked Over Viral Videos of Him Thrashing Batchmate; Leader Slams CM KCR

Two videos of Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay’s son Bhagirath assaulting a fellow student at Mahindra University surfaced on social media, following which a case was registered against him and five others.

In one video, which went viral on Tuesday, Bhagirath can be seen thrashing and abusing the student within the university campus.

Dundigal police registered a case against him and five other following a complaint from Mahindra University, under IPC Sec 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 504 (breach of peace), and 506(criminal intimidation).

BRS social media convener Y Satish Reddy shared the video of the assault on Twitter, saying, “Ragging & assaulting case of @BJP4Telangana president @bandisanjay_bjp’s son. Hitting, kicking & abusing his colleague student at university! The student is now hospitalised. Will Mr @JPNadda dare to comment on this?"

Meanwhile, the boy, identified as Sriram, also released a video saying it was a trivial matter. “We had an argument after he confronted me for hitting on his friend’s sister. I spoke to him in a rude tone following which we had a fight."

“It was a trivial issue, I don’t know why this is being highlighted. The matter is shut. We are batchmates and friends," he was heard saying. Contrary to YSR’s claim, the boy was not hospitalised, as per sources.

Bandi Sanjay also released a statement on the issue, alleging that the incident happened two months ago. “It is sad that now KCR is dragging our children into dirty politics…The incident happened two months ago, KCR is pressuring the University to file a criminal case against my son," he said in the statement.

“No matter what you (KCR) do, Bandi Sanjay won’t back down. A video has surfaced where my son’s batchmate has clearly stated that this was an internal issue and that the matter had been solved, but KCR is deliberately trying to target my family…I’m ready to surrender my son before the police because truth will prevail," he said.

In the other video which surfaced later, Sanjay’s son can be seen slapping another cowering youth multiple times and threatening him along with a group of friends.

It is unclear when this incident took place. A case is yet to be lodged on this video.

