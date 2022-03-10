Bangermau Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin.

Live election results updates of Bangermau seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 10 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Arti Bajpai (INC), Dr. Munna (SP), Ram Kishore Pal (BSP), Shrikant Katiyar (BJP), Anil Kumar Mishra (SPI), Chand Alam (ASPKR), Rizwanullah (NEP), Satyendra (AAP), Abdul Rzzak Mansuri (IND), Balram (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 56.8%, which is -3.03% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Kuldeep Singh Sengar of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.162 Bangermau (बांगरमाऊ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Awadh region and Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh. Bangermau is part of Unnao Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 26.56% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 66.37%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 339970 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,85,731 were male and 1,54,213 female and 26 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bangermau in 2019 was: 830 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 4,18,849 eligible electors, of which 1,85,170 were male,1,52,699 female and 23 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,96,335 eligible electors, of which 1,66,734 were male, 1,29,601 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bangermau in 2017 was 150. In 2012, there were 101 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Kuldeep Singh Sengar of BJP won in this seat defeating Badaloo Khan of SP by a margin of 28,327 which was 14.02% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 43.38% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Badlu Khan of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Mohd Irshad Khan of BSP by a margin of 6,795 votes which was 3.81% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 31.14% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 162 Bangermau Assembly segment of the 33. Unnao Lok Sabha constituency. Swami Sakshi Ji Maharaj of BJP won the Unnao Parliament seat defeating Arun Shanker Shukla of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Unnao Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 16 contestants in the fray for this seat and 13 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Bangermau are: Arti Bajpai (INC), Dr. Munna (SP), Ram Kishore Pal (BSP), Shrikant Katiyar (BJP), Anil Kumar Mishra (SPI), Chand Alam (ASPKR), Rizwanullah (NEP), Satyendra (AAP), Abdul Rzzak Mansuri (IND), Balram (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 56.8%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 59.83%, while it was 60.17% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Bangermau went to the polls in Phase 4 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.162 Bangermau Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 347. In 2012, there were 319 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.162 Bangermau comprises of the following areas of Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 3 Bangermau, 4 Ganjmuradabad, 5 Fatehpur Chaurasi, Panchayats 2 Udshah, 6 Saita, 7 Gondari, 8 Mustafabad, 9 Roori Sadikpur, 10 Atardhani, 12 Sadipur, 13 Argupur of 2 Kursath KC, Bangermau MB, Kursath Nagar Panchayat, Ganjmuradabad Nagar Panchayat, Fatehpur Chaurasi Nagar Panchayat and Ugu Nagar Panchayat of 1 Safipur Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Bangermau constituency, which are: Bilgram-Mallanwan, Balamau, Safipur, Bilhaur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Bangermau is approximately 701 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Bangermau is: 26°52’08.4"N 80°13’50.2"E.

