Bara Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Bara seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 12 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Vivek Kumar (IND), Rajendra Prasad (IND), Ajay (SP), Dr Ajay Kumar (BSP), Ayodhya Prasad Kol (CPI), Manju Sant (INC), Kanhaiya Lal (AAP), Ravita Devi (JKPA), Ram Kumar Vidyarthi (PPOID), Vachaspati (ADS), Sumitra Varun (ABSP), Ajeet Bhaskar (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 61.16%, which is 1.89% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Dr Ajai Kumar of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Bara results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.264 Bara (बारा) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh. Bara is part of Allahabad Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 26.71% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.27%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72.32%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,84,298 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,05,609 were male and 1,78,686 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bara in 2019 was: 869 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,14,338 eligible electors, of which were male, female and electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,92,265 eligible electors, of which 1,59,350 were male, 1,32,910 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bara in 2017 was . In 2012, there were 134 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Dr Ajai Kumar of BJP won in this seat defeating Ajay (Bharti Munna Bhaiya) of SP by a margin of 34,053 which was 17.93% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 41.69% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Dr Ajay Kumar of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Bholanath Chaudhary of BSP by a margin of 3,756 votes which was 2.18% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 26.75% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 264 Bara Assembly segment of the 52. Allahabad Lok Sabha constituency. Rita Bahuguna Joshi of BJP won the Allahabad Parliament seat defeating Rajendra Singh Patel of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Allahabad Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 16 contestants in the fray for this seat and 23 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 61.16%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 59.27%, while it was 59.07% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Bara went to the polls in Phase 5 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 27, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.264 Bara Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was . In 2012, there were 301 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.264 Bara comprises of the following areas of Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh: 4 Bara Tehsil and KC 3 Madhya of 5 Karachhana Tehsil.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Bara constituency, which are: Manikpur, Chail, Karachhana, Koraon. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh..

The total area covered by Bara is approximately 906 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Bara is: 25°12’50.4"N 81°43’35.8"E.

