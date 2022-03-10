Barabanki Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Barabanki seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 7 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Dharmraj Singh Yadav (SP), Dr. Ramkumari Maurya (BJP), Roohi Arshad (INC), Dr. Vivek Singh Verma (BSP), Er. Pradeep Singh Verma (AAP), Raj Parikshit Singh (SHS), Shyam G (PSPA).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 67.61%, which is 0.95% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Dharmraj Singh Yadav Urf Suresh Yadav of SP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Barabanki results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.268 Barabanki (बाराबंकी) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Awadh region and Barabanki district of Uttar Pradesh. Barabanki is part of Barabanki Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.74% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 61.75%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,37,533 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,78,853 were male and 1,58,679 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Barabanki in 2019 was: 887 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,94,158 eligible electors, of which 1,98,072 were male,1,69,918 female and 36 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,31,731 eligible electors, of which 1,80,150 were male, 1,51,581 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Barabanki in 2017 was 216. In 2012, there were 68 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Dharmraj Singh Yadav Urf Suresh Yadav of SP won in this seat defeating Surendra Singh of BSP by a margin of 29,705 which was 12.11% of the total votes cast for the seat. SP had a vote share of 40.54% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Dharam Raj of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Sangram Singh of BSP by a margin of 22,770 votes which was 10.7% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 38.68% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SP got the most number of votes in the 268 Barabanki Assembly segment of the 53. Barabanki Lok Sabha constituency. Upendra Singh Rawat of BJP won the Barabanki Parliament seat defeating Ram Sagar Rawat of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Barabanki Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 15 contestants in the fray for this seat and 26 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Barabanki are: Dharmraj Singh Yadav (SP), Dr. Ramkumari Maurya (BJP), Roohi Arshad (INC), Dr. Vivek Singh Verma (BSP), Er. Pradeep Singh Verma (AAP), Raj Parikshit Singh (SHS), Shyam G (PSPA).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 67.61%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 66.66%, while it was 64.25% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Barabanki went to the polls in Phase 5 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 27, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.268 Barabanki Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 381. In 2012, there were 337 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.268 Barabanki comprises of the following areas of Barabanki district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 4 Nawabganj, 5 Dewa North, 6 Dewa South, Nawabganj NPP, Banki Nagar Panchayat and Dewa Nagar Panchayat of 7 Nawabganj Tehsil.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Barabanki constituency, which are: Bakshi Kaa Talab, Mohanlalganj, Kursi, Zaidpur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Barabanki is approximately 466 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Barabanki is: 26°58’27.8"N 81°09’31.7"E.

