Bareilly Cantt Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading at 10 AM

Live election results updates of Bareilly Cantt seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 15 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Sanjeev Agarwal (BJP), Vishnu Mourya (JSSP), Chandra Bhoj Pathak (IND), Supriya Aron (SP), Krishna Pal (IND), Shahnaz Begum (PEP), Anil Kumar (BSP), Sunil Kumar (IND), Shivri Nagvanshi (AAP), Ram Gopal Kashyap (SHS), Vinod Kumar Gautam (JSEP), Mohd. Islam Ansari (INC), Adarsh Kumar Gupta (IND), Rahees Miya (VSIP), Mohd Nafees (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 50.82%, which is -2.69% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Rajesh Agarwal of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.125 Bareilly Cantt (Bareilly Cantonment) (बरेली कैंट) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Ruhelkhand region and Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh. Bareilly Cantt is part of Bareilly Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.53% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 58.49%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 357953 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,95,756 were male and 1,62,185 female and 12 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bareilly Cantt in 2019 was: 829 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 4,02,071 eligible electors, of which 1,87,852 were male,1,55,059 female and 10 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,88,754 eligible electors, of which 1,60,228 were male, 1,28,522 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bareilly Cantt in 2017 was 459. In 2012, there were 438 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Rajesh Agarwal of BJP won in this seat defeating Mujahid Hassan Khan of INC by a margin of 12,664 which was 6.9% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 48.22% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Rajesh Agarwal of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Fahim Sabir Ansari of SP by a margin of 18,949 votes which was 12.31% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 33.71% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 125 Bareilly Cantt Assembly segment of the 25. Bareilly Lok Sabha constituency. Santosh Kumar Gangwar of BJP won the Bareilly Parliament seat defeating Bhagwat Saran Gangwar of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bareilly Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 27 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Bareilly Cantt are: Sanjeev Agarwal (BJP), Vishnu Mourya (JSSP), Chandra Bhoj Pathak (IND), Supriya Aron (SP), Krishna Pal (IND), Shahnaz Begum (PEP), Anil Kumar (BSP), Sunil Kumar (IND), Shivri Nagvanshi (AAP), Ram Gopal Kashyap (SHS), Vinod Kumar Gautam (JSEP), Mohd. Islam Ansari (INC), Adarsh Kumar Gupta (IND), Rahees Miya (VSIP), Mohd Nafees (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 50.82%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 53.51%, while it was 53.32% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Bareilly Cantt went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.125 Bareilly Cantt Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 325. In 2012, there were 274 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.125 Bareilly Cantt comprises of the following areas of Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh: Bareilly (CB), Ward Nos. 1, 2, 5, 6, 8 to 11, 16, 17, 20, 21, 25, 27, 33, 34, 35, 38, 40, 42 to 45, 50, 52, 53, 54 and 57 to 60 in Bareilly (Municipal Corporation) of 4 Bareilly Tehsil.

A total of two Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Bareilly Cantt constituency, which are: Bareilly, Bithari Chainpur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Bareilly Cantt is approximately 31 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Bareilly Cantt is: 28°20’16.1"N 79°24’55.4"E.

