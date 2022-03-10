Bareilly Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading at 10 AM

Live election results updates of Bareilly seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 11 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Dr Arun Kumar (BJP), Rajesh Kumar Agarwal (SP), Brahama Nand Sharma (BSP), Javed Husain (MARD), Shaheem Khan Alias Raju (AIMIM), Rakesh Agarwal Advocate (IND), Rafia Shabnam (ASPKR), Safiya Khatoon (VSIP), Krishna Bhardwaj (AAP), Amit Khandelwal (JSEP), Krishna Kant Sharma (INC).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 54%, which is 0.02% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Dr Arun Kumar of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.124 Bareilly (बरेली) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Ruhelkhand region and Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh. Bareilly is part of Bareilly Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.57% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.06%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 58.49%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 431100 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,36,088 were male and 1,94,989 female and 23 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bareilly in 2019 was: 826 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,98,008 eligible electors, of which 2,29,153 were male,1,86,966 female and 17 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,41,554 eligible electors, of which 1,89,930 were male, 1,51,618 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bareilly in 2017 was 193. In 2012, there were 170 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Dr Arun Kumar of BJP won in this seat defeating Prem Prakash Agarwal of INC by a margin of 28,711 which was 12.8% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 51.37% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Dr Arun Kumar of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Dr Anil Sharma of SP by a margin of 27,062 votes which was 14.59% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 37.19% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 124 Bareilly Assembly segment of the 25. Bareilly Lok Sabha constituency. Santosh Kumar Gangwar of BJP won the Bareilly Parliament seat defeating Bhagwat Saran Gangwar of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bareilly Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 13 contestants in the fray for this seat and 20 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Bareilly are: Dr Arun Kumar (BJP), Rajesh Kumar Agarwal (SP), Brahama Nand Sharma (BSP), Javed Husain (MARD), Shaheem Khan Alias Raju (AIMIM), Rakesh Agarwal Advocate (IND), Rafia Shabnam (ASPKR), Safiya Khatoon (VSIP), Krishna Bhardwaj (AAP), Amit Khandelwal (JSEP), Krishna Kant Sharma (INC).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 54%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 53.98%, while it was 54.44% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Bareilly went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.124 Bareilly Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 406. In 2012, there were 325 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.124 Bareilly comprises of the following areas of Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh: Ward Nos. 3, 4, 7, 12 to 15, 18, 19, 22, 23, 24, 26, 28 to 32, 36, 37, 39, 41, 46 to 49, 51, 55, 56 in Bareilly (Municipal Corporation) and Northern Railway Colony (OG) – Ward No. 61 of 4 Bareilly Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Bareilly constituency, which are: Meerganj, Bhojipura, Bareilly Cantt., Bithari Chainpur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Bareilly is approximately 68 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Bareilly is: 28°23’34.8"N 79°23’11.4"E.

