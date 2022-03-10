Barhapur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election results updates of Barhapur seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 14 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Kunwar Sushant Singh (BJP), Kapil Kumar (SP), Mohammed Ghazi (BSP), Hirdesh Kumar (PPOID), Anil Kumar (IND), Nirmal Mishra (AAP), Ahasan Ali (INC), Chandrapal (LOKTSP), Shabnam Naz (IND), Khoob Singh (PSPA), Mohiuddin Ansari (AIMIM), Padam Singh (JAP), Ijahar (ASPKR), Rajiya (BJSPA).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 64.8%, which is -0.91% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Sushant Kumar of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Barhapur results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.19 Barhapur (बरहापुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Ruhelkhand region and Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh. Barhapur is part of Moradabad Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.91% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.48%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 68.48%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 321785 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,71,831 were male and 1,49,925 female and 29 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Barhapur in 2019 was: 873 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,18,698 eligible electors, of which 1,81,090 were male,1,56,994 female and 16 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,04,956 eligible electors, of which 1,65,411 were male, 1,39,544 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Barhapur in 2017 was 277. In 2012, there were 267 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Sushant Kumar of BJP won in this seat defeating Husain Ahmad of INC by a margin of 9,824 which was 4.42% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 35.45% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Mohd Ghazi of BSP emerged victorious in this seat beating Indra Dev Singh of BJP by a margin of 27,375 votes which was 13.53% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BSP had a vote share of 33.83% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SP got the most number of votes in the 19 Barhapur Assembly segment of the 6. Moradabad Lok Sabha constituency. Dr. S.T. Hasan of SP won the Moradabad Parliament seat defeating Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Moradabad Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 23 contestants in the fray for this seat and 24 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 64.8%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 65.71%, while it was 66.35% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Barhapur went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.19 Barhapur Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 355. In 2012, there were 304 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.19 Barhapur comprises of the following areas of Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 Barhapur, 3 Pureni, Barhapur Nagar Panchayat of 3 Nagina Tehsil; KC 6 Qadrabad, 7 AFzalgarh and Afzalgarh M.B. of 4 Dhampur Tehsil.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Barhapur constituency, which are: Najibabad, Nagina, Dhampur, Thakurdwara. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Udham Singh Nagar, Nainital, Garhwal district of Uttarakhand.

The total area covered by Barhapur is approximately 939 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Barhapur is: 29°27’41.0"N 78°38’11.0"E.

