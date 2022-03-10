Barnala Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Barnala seat in Punjab. A total of 14 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Kulwant Singh Keetu (SAD), Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer (AAP), Dhiraj Kumar (BJP), Manish Bansal (INC), Karamjit Singh (LIP), Gurpreet Singh (SADASM), Gurbaj Singh (BJMP), Jagraj Singh (NAP), Raj Kumar (RVNSP), Abhikaran Singh (IND), Sukhwinder Singh (IND), Harpreet Singh (IND), Pappu Kumar (IND), Baljit Singh Badbar (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 71.45%, which is -6.64% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Gurmeet Singh Meet Haher of AAP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.103 Barnala (बरनाला) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malwa region and Barnala district of Punjab. Barnala is part of Sangrur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Semi Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 27.76% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 67.82%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 182502 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 86,280 were male and 96,214 female and 8 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Barnala in 2022 is: 1,115 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,73,068 eligible electors, of which 91,331 were male,80,629 female and 2 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,47,330 eligible electors, of which 78,547 were male, 68,783 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Barnala in 2017 was 1,129. In 2012, there were 411 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Gurmeet Singh Meet Haher of AAP won in this seat defeating Kewal Singh Dhillon of INC by a margin of 2,432 which was 1.81% of the total votes cast for the seat. AAP had a vote share of 35.49% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Kewal Singh Dhillon of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Malkit Singh Kittu of SAD by a margin of 5,522 votes which was 4.69% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 46.39% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, AAP got the most number of votes in the 103 Barnala Assembly segment of the 12. Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency. Bhagwant Mann of AAP won the Sangrur Parliament seat defeating Kewal Singh Dhillon of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AAP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and SAD won the Sangrur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 11 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Barnala are: Kulwant Singh Keetu (SAD), Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer (AAP), Dhiraj Kumar (BJP), Manish Bansal (INC), Karamjit Singh (LIP), Gurpreet Singh (SADASM), Gurbaj Singh (BJMP), Jagraj Singh (NAP), Raj Kumar (RVNSP), Abhikaran Singh (IND), Sukhwinder Singh (IND), Harpreet Singh (IND), Pappu Kumar (IND), Baljit Singh Badbar (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 71.45%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 78.09%, while it was 79.91% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Barnala went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.103 Barnala Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 164. In 2012, there were 148 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.103 Barnala comprises of the following areas of Barnala district of Punjab: KCs Barnala, Dhanaula, Sanghera, Barnala (Municipal Council), Handiaya (Nagar Panchayat) and Dhanaula (Municipal Council) of Barnala Tehsil.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Barnala constituency, which are: Mehal Kalan, Dhuri, Sunam, Bhadaur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Barnala is approximately 380 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Barnala is: 30°20’26.2"N 75°35’00.6"E.

