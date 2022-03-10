Bassi Pathana Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates : AAP leading at 10 AM

Live election results updates of Bassi Pathana seat in Punjab. A total of 11 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Shiv Kumar Kalyan (BSP), Gurpreet Singh (INC), Rupinder Singh (AAP), Satvir Singh (APJP), Jagdev Singh (LIP), Daljit Singh (RWPOI), Deepak Jyoti (PLC), Dharam Singh (SADASM), Lakhvir Singh (SP), Amandeep Kaur (IND), Manohar Singh (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 74.85%, which is -4.87% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Gurpreet Singh of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Bassi Pathana results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.54 Bassi Pathana (बस्सी पठान) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malwa region and Fatehgarh district of Punjab. Bassi Pathana is part of Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 34.31% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.35%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 149248 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 70,576 were male and 78,669 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bassi Pathana in 2022 is: 1,115 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,48,292 eligible electors, of which 76,006 were male,66,910 female and 4 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,29,234 eligible electors, of which 68,958 were male, 60,276 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bassi Pathana in 2017 was 764. In 2012, there were 307 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Gurpreet Singh of INC won in this seat defeating Santokh Singh of AAP by a margin of 10,046 which was 8.82% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 41.55% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Justice Nirmal Singh of SAD emerged victorious in this seat beating Harbans Kaur Dullo of INC by a margin of 11,509 votes which was 11.36% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SAD had a vote share of 45.11% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 54 Bassi Pathana Assembly segment of the 8. Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha constituency. Amar Singh of INC won the Fatehgarh Sahib Parliament seat defeating Darbara Singh Guru of SAD

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AAP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Fatehgarh Sahib Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 6 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Bassi Pathana are: Shiv Kumar Kalyan (BSP), Gurpreet Singh (INC), Rupinder Singh (AAP), Satvir Singh (APJP), Jagdev Singh (LIP), Daljit Singh (RWPOI), Deepak Jyoti (PLC), Dharam Singh (SADASM), Lakhvir Singh (SP), Amandeep Kaur (IND), Manohar Singh (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 74.85%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 79.72%, while it was 78.49% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Bassi Pathana went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.54 Bassi Pathana Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 176. In 2012, there were 150 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.54 Bassi Pathana comprises of the following areas of Fatehgarh district of Punjab: Bassi Pathana Tehsil and Khamanon Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Bassi Pathana constituency, which are: Chamkaur Sahib, Kharar, Rajpura, Fatehgarh Sahib, Amloh, Khanna, Samrala. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Bassi Pathana is approximately 408 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Bassi Pathana is: 30°44’07.1"N 76°24’22.0"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Bassi Pathana results.

