Batala Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: AAP Leading at 11 AM

Live election results updates of Batala seat in Punjab. A total of 13 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Manjit Singh (NJP), Sucha Singh Chhotepur (SAD), Gurbachan Singh (SADASM), Ashwani Sekhri (INC), Amansher Singh (Shery Kalsi) (AAP), Hansa Singh (CPM), Fatehjang Singh Bajwa (BJP), Sukhchain Singh (PKD), Vijay Kumar Trehan (LIP), Ashwani Kumar (IND), Sanjeev Kumar (IND), Sucha Singh (IND), Balwinder Singh (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 67.4%, which is -2.6% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Lakhbir Singh Lodhinangal of SAD in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.7 Batala (बटाला) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Majha region and Gurdaspur district of Punjab. Batala is part of Gurdaspur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Semi Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 23.07% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.95%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 188862 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 88,364 were male and 1,00,494 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Batala in 2022 is: 1,137 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,76,725 eligible electors, of which 94,460 were male,82,264 female and 1 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,62,353 eligible electors, of which 85,046 were male, 77,307 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Batala in 2017 was 1,500. In 2012, there were 666 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Lakhbir Singh Lodhinangal of SAD won in this seat defeating Ashwani Sekhri of INC by a margin of 485 which was 0.39% of the total votes cast for the seat. SAD had a vote share of 34.45% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Ashwani Sekhri of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Lakhbir Singh Lodhi Nangal of SAD by a margin of 18,885 votes which was 15.74% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 55.69% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 7 Batala Assembly segment of the 1. Gurdaspur Lok Sabha constituency. Sunny Deol of BJP won the Gurdaspur Parliament seat defeating Sunil Jakhar of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and AAP won the Gurdaspur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 14 contestants in the fray for this seat and 8 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Batala are: Manjit Singh (NJP), Sucha Singh Chhotepur (SAD), Gurbachan Singh (SADASM), Ashwani Sekhri (INC), Amansher Singh (Shery Kalsi) (AAP), Hansa Singh (CPM), Fatehjang Singh Bajwa (BJP), Sukhchain Singh (PKD), Vijay Kumar Trehan (LIP), Ashwani Kumar (IND), Sanjeev Kumar (IND), Sucha Singh (IND), Balwinder Singh (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 67.4%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 70%, while it was 73.9% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Batala went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.7 Batala Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 190. In 2012, there were 181 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.7 Batala comprises of the following areas of Gurdaspur district of Punjab: Panchayats Kotli Bhan Singh, Dewaniwal, Masanian of Faijpur KC; Panchayats Dunia Sandhu, Dalla, Rasulpur, Loh Chap, Talwandi Jhunglan, Wadala Garanthian, Rampur of Qadian KC, Batala (Municipal Council and OG) of Batala Tehsil; Panchayats Naushehra Majha Singh, Satkoha, Kaler Kalan, Kaler Khurd, Suchetgarh of Naushehra Majha Singh KC; Panchayats Khan Piara, Shekhwan, Tatley and Buttar Kalan of Dehriwal KC of Gurdaspur Tehsil.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Batala constituency, which are: Qadian, Sri Hargobindpur, Fatehgarh Churian, Dera Baba Nanak. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Batala is approximately 156 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Batala is: 31°47’53.9"N 75°19’11.6"E.

