Bathinda MLA's Arrest on Corruption Charges Mars Bhagwant Mann's Punjab Run, Gives Oppn Ammo

A little less than a week after his aide was nabbed, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Bathinda rural Amit Rattan was arrested on Thursday by the Vigilance Bureau from near Karnal in Haryana following a corruption complaint against him.

The complaint was lodged by the husband of the Ghudda village sarpanch.

The Mann government had been under pressure from the Opposition to take action against the MLA after his close aide was arrested by the Vigilance Bureau following a complaint that the MLA had sought a bribe through him. The AAP government was under fire from opposition parties who accused the government of shielding the MLA while arresting only his aide.

Congress leader Harvinder Laddi had announced a protest on Thursday outside the bureau’s office. The government also feared a protest by the opposition parties over the issue in the House during the budget session.

Sources said following the outcry, the chief minister had directed the bureau to carry out a relentless probe and inquiry into the MLA’s involvement. Sources claimed that the voice samples of Rattan were confirmed in the forensic examination of the audio recording, after which the CMO gave the nod for action against him.

Rattan, despite a chequered past, had been given the ticket by AAP to contest from Bathinda rural seat last year. He was expelled from the SAD over allegations of duping people in the name of providing jobs.

SAD leader Daljit Cheema said the government tried to shield its MLA, but following pressure from various political parties, it was forced to arrest him. He demanded an independent inquiry against the MLA.

Meanwhile, Mann, in an apparent reaction to the arrest, tweeted in Punjabi: “Bribery by anyone, in any way, will not be tolerated. Law is equal for all."

Amit Rattan is now the second party MLA to be arrested on charges of graft, after then health minister Vijay Singla. Recently, the chief minister also dropped Fauja Singh Sarari from the cabinet after allegations of corruption against him.​

