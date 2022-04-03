Battle for Chandigarh: Haryana to hold 1-day Special Session to Stake Claim over Union Territory

The intense battle for Chandigarh continues to play out as the Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana government on Sunday decided to convene a special one-day assembly session on Tuesday.

The decision was taken at a hurriedly convened Cabinet meeting, which was held at the CM camp office and chaired by Khattar. It is being seen as a reaction to the resolution passed by the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on April 1, staking claim to Chandigarh, which is also the capital of Haryana.

The Haryana government is not only contemplating a resolution against Punjab for its resolution on Chandigarh, but is also likely to take up the unresolved Satluj-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue. Sources said the Business Advisory Committee meeting will be held at 9.30am, while the session will begin at 11am.

While the chief minister did not mince any words in condemning the resolution by Punjab’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, leaders of the Congress and the Indian National Lok Dal demanded the convening of a session of the Vidhan Sabha and holding an all-party meeting.

The AAP state unit, however, chose not to react to the developments in the neighbouring state.

The Punjab government’s resolution led to sharp reactions from political parties of Haryana. Khattar had said “Chandigarh is and will remain the capital of Haryana and Punjab". “Both the states have several other issues to talk about apart from Chandigarh," he added.

Even Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda backed Khattar on the issue. Hooda said that Punjab’s resolution was merely a “political agenda" of the AAP.

