Battle for Goa Just Begun as Mamata to Visit Goa Next Week

The battle for Goa has just begun and for the first time, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee will reach Goa on October 28 for a two-day visit to kick start the election campaign.

TMC believes that the stage is set for Goa and TMC is pretty confident in overthrowing the BJP government in the Assembly election that is due next year. Poll strategist Prashant Kishore is camping in Goa for a long time and he is expected to be there when Mamata makes her visit to Goa.

Luizinho Faleiro and other big names from the Congress party have already joined TMC. TMC started their groundwork in Goa in June itself and the leaders are confident that this time TMC will bring in the change.

Advertisement

Derek O Brien has been camping in Goa for more than a month and he in an interview with News18 said: “This is the right time for TMC in Goa because people want a proper alternative. They have seen Congress in 2017."

When former Chief Minister Luizinho Falerio joined the party, TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee said: “We will give all our weight in Goa and we will fight alone. We will fight BJP head on."

TMC insiders say that Mamata defeating BJP in West Bengal and a weak Congress give them a fair chance in Goa.

BJP West Bengal spokesperson Samik Bhattacharjya said, “She is tired from the elections here. Weather in Goa is good now, it’s good that she is visiting there."

Meanwhile, Congress Goa chief Girish said, “Does not matter some people have joined TMC but we are not concerned."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.