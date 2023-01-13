Kejriwal Meets Delhi LG Amid New AAP vs BJP. This Time Over School Teachers' Trip to Finland

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday alleged that a batch of 30 school teachers was stopped from flying to Finland for training. The AAP has alleged that Lt Governor VK Saxena has denied the request to send teachers using one pretext or another.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal took a dig at BJP and wrote, “You stopped me from going abroad, no problem. Butat least let the teachers go to Finland for training? Don’t stop them?"

The war of words between BJP and AAP came just before a meeting scheduled between CM Kejriwal and LG Saxena at 4 pm on Friday.

Kejriwal also pointed out that the AAP-led Delhi government has been sending teachers of government schools in Delhi for training abroad and it has contributed a lot to Delhi’s “education revolution".

Earlier on Friday, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia held a press conference and made the same allegations against BJP. Sisodia said so far around 1,100 teachers have undergone training abroad, including Singapore, the UK and Finland.

Now, that the people of the BJP have an “unauthorised hold" over the services department, they are “doing dirty politics" to stop the AAP government in Delhi from giving the best training to teachers, Sisodia alleged.

He said that if Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena cares for the future of children and doesn’t want their education to be impacted, then he “should not side with the BJP in their conspiracy".

However, Delhi LG Saxena’s Office denied the claim made by AAP, and said they haven’t stopped any primary teachers from travelling abroad for training purposes. “The LG has not rejected the proposal of training program for Primary-in-charges in Finland. Any statement on the contrary is misleading and mischeviously motivated," the statement read.

BJP leader Harish Khurana also took a dig at the AAP government. He took to Twitter and wrote, " By the way Mr Kejriwal, the salaries of Delhi University professors have not been paid for many months, have they?"

The Delhi deputy chief minister alleged the BJP was trying to “use all its might" to stop the Delhi government’s efforts to send school teachers to Finland for training.

“We sent teachers to Finland as it is one of the best places that has carried out education reforms. We want to expose our teachers to such international standards, as it is the teachers who contribute to raising the standard of education," Sisodia told reporters.

(with PTI inputs)

