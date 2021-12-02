'Before Babur's Era, Everyone was a Hindu in India': At News18 Chaupal, Assam CM's Take on CAA

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that Hindus in trouble outside India are welcome in the country as India is a Hindu-majority nation, and “every person here was a Hindu before the Babur era".

“India is a Hindu majority country. If any Hindu is facing trouble outside India are welcome to the country. India is root of every Hindu. Before Babar era everyone was a Hindu," Sarma said during News18 India Chaupal, while answering a question on CAA.

He further asked why those talking about construction of temples are seen as “communal". “…Why only mandirs? What is wrong if old temples are reconstructed and redecorated. We are Hindu, we will be Hindu. As a Hindu I am more secular than all the seculars," the CM added.

Sarma had earlier in July asserted that Hindutva is a way of life and claimed that adherents of most religions are descendants of Hindus. Hindutva began 5,000 years ago and it cannot be stopped, the senior BJP leader said at a press conference organised to mark the completion of the second month of his government in the state.

“Hindutva is a way of life. How can I or anybody stop it? It has been flowing through the ages. Almost all of us are descendants of Hindus. A Christian or a Muslim has also descended from Hindus at some point in time," he said. Hindutva cannot be “removed" as it will mean “moving away from one’s roots and motherland", Sarma said.

Asked about the issue of “Love Jihad", the chief minister said he has reservations for the term but asserted that nobody will be allowed to cheat a woman.

“The government will not tolerate any woman being cheated by anyone — whether Hindu or Muslim. Appropriate action will be taken against such offenders to ensure the safety and security of our sisters," he said.

