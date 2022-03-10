Behat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election results updates of Behat seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 8 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Umar Ali Khan (SP), Naresh Saini (BJP), Poonam Kamboj (INC), Rais Malik (BSP), Mo. Ikram (IND), Ali Khan (IND), Dharam Pal Singh (IND), Sushil Kumar (AAP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 75.78%, which is 0.74% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Naresh Saini of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Behat results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.1 Behat (बेहत) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Behat is part of Saharanpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.48% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.03%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.49%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 353476 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,86,969 were male and 1,66,501 female and 6 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Behat in 2019 was: 891 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,55,629 eligible electors, of which 1,79,920 were male,1,56,649 female and 7 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,03,273 eligible electors, of which 1,64,139 were male, 1,39,133 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Behat in 2017 was 154. In 2012, there were 121 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Naresh Saini of INC won in this seat defeating Mahaveer Singh Rana of BJP by a margin of 25,586 which was 10.13% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 38.42% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Mahaveer Singh Rana of BSP emerged victorious in this seat beating Naresh of INC by a margin of 514 votes which was 0.23% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BSP had a vote share of 31.78% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BSP got the most number of votes in the 1 Behat Assembly segment of the 1. Saharanpur Lok Sabha constituency. Haji Fazlur Rehman of BSP won the Saharanpur Parliament seat defeating Raghav Lakhanpal of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Saharanpur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 14 contestants in the fray for this seat and 13 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Behat are: Umar Ali Khan (SP), Naresh Saini (BJP), Poonam Kamboj (INC), Rais Malik (BSP), Mo. Ikram (IND), Ali Khan (IND), Dharam Pal Singh (IND), Sushil Kumar (AAP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 75.78%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 75.04%, while it was 72.92% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Behat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.1 Behat Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 336. In 2012, there were 304 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.1 Behat comprises of the following areas of Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh: 1 Behat Tehsil.

A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Behat constituency, which are: Nakur, Saharanpur Nagar, Saharanpur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Haridwar district of Uttarakhand, Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh, Yamuna Nagar district of Himachal Pradesh.

The total area covered by Behat is approximately 993 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Behat is: 30°12’42.8"N 77°42’03.2"E.

