Belthara Road Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election results updates of Belthara Road seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 13 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Shoshila (IND), Shimon Prakash (IND), Bikau (IND), Geeta (INC), Chhathu Ram (BJP), Praveen Prakash (BSP), Akhilesh Kumar (LJPRV), Kundan Kanaujiya (JLVP), Ramlal (JAP), Hansu Ram (SBSPA), Gopal (IND), Ganga (IND), Nirbhay (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 55.47%, which is -1.58% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Dhananjay Kannoujia of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Belthara Road results.

Advertisement

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.357 Belthara Road (बेलथरा रोड) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and Balia district of Uttar Pradesh. Belthara Road is part of Salempur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 23.88% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.94%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 2,92,528 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,61,489 were male and 1,31,038 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Belthara Road in 2019 was: 811 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,48,912 eligible electors, of which 1,82,047 were male,1,50,786 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,12,704 eligible electors, of which 1,73,229 were male, 1,39,298 female and 177 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Belthara Road in 2017 was 665. In 2012, there were 530 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Dhananjay Kannoujia of BJP won in this seat defeating Gorakh Paswan of SP by a margin of 18,319 which was 9.65% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 40.82% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Gorakh Paswan of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Chhathu Ram of BSP by a margin of 10,297 votes which was 6.02% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 33.56% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BSP got the most number of votes in the 357 Belthara Road Assembly segment of the 71. Salempur Lok Sabha constituency. Atul Kumar Singh of BSP won the Salempur Parliament seat defeating Harinarayan of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Salempur Parliament seat.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 15 contestants in the fray for this seat and 17 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Belthara Road are: Shoshila (IND), Shimon Prakash (IND), Bikau (IND), Geeta (INC), Chhathu Ram (BJP), Praveen Prakash (BSP), Akhilesh Kumar (LJPRV), Kundan Kanaujiya (JLVP), Ramlal (JAP), Hansu Ram (SBSPA), Gopal (IND), Ganga (IND), Nirbhay (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

Advertisement

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 55.47%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 57.05%, while it was 54.67% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Belthara Road went to the polls in Phase 6 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, March 3, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.357 Belthara Road Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 345. In 2012, there were 331 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.357 Belthara Road comprises of the following areas of Balia district of Uttar Pradesh: 1 Belthara Road Tehsil; Panchayats 1 Pal Chandraha, 2 Tari Baragaon, 3 Nikasi, 7 Malap Harsenpur, 9 Padari, 10 Nagara, 18 Gothawan, 19 Deoriya, 20 Narahin and 21 Dihawan of 1 Nagara KC of 3 Rasara Tehsil.

A total of eight Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Belthara Road constituency, which are: Salempur, Sikanderpur, Rasara, Mau, Ghosi, Madhuban, Barhaj. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Belthara Road is approximately 412 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Belthara Road is: 26°03’18.0"N 83°49’33.2"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Belthara Road results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.