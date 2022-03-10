Benaulim Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Benaulim seat in Goa. A total of 5 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections: Venzy Viegas (AAP), Desmond Fernandes (RGP), Antonio Feliciano Dias (Tony) (INC), Churchill Alemao (TMC), Damodar (Samir) Bandodkar (BJP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 70.2%, which is -4.32% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Churchill Alemao of NCP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Benaulim results.

Advertisement

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.32 Benaulim (बेनाउलिम) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Goa region and South Goa district of Goa. Benaulim is part of South Goa Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.97% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.04%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87.59%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 28,561 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 13,485 were male and 15,076 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Benaulim in 2022 is: 1,118 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 28,603 eligible electors, of which 13,680 were male,14,923 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Goa Assembly elections, there were a total of 28,176 eligible electors, of which 13,742 were male, 14,434 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Benaulim in 2017 was 1. In 2012, there were 3 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Goa Assembly elections, Churchill Alemao of NCP won in this seat defeating Royla Clarina Fernandes of AAP by a margin of 5,191 which was 24.35% of the total votes cast for the seat. NCP had a vote share of 43.98% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Caetano R Silva of GVP emerged victorious in this seat beating Valanka Alemao of INC by a margin of 2,001 votes which was 9.48% of the total votes polled in the constituency. GVP had a vote share of 45.95% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 32 Benaulim Assembly segment of the 2. South Goa Lok Sabha constituency. Cosme Francisco Caitano Sardinha of INC won the South Goa Parliament seat defeating Adv. Narendra Sawaikar of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the South Goa Parliament seat.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 8 contestants in the fray for this seat and 7 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections from Benaulim are: Venzy Viegas (AAP), Desmond Fernandes (RGP), Antonio Feliciano Dias (Tony) (INC), Churchill Alemao (TMC), Damodar (Samir) Bandodkar (BJP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

Advertisement

In the 2022 Goa Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 70.2%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 74.52%, while it was 74.91% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Benaulim went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Goa Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.32 Benaulim Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 39. In 2012, there were 39 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.32 Benaulim comprises of the following areas of South Goa district of Goa: Sazas - 1. Colva, 2. Seraulim, 3. Benaulim, 4. Varca, 5. Carmona and 6. Cavelossim in Salcete Taluka.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Goa border Benaulim constituency, which are: Nuvem, Fatorda, Velim, Navelim, Margao. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Benaulim is approximately 43 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Benaulim is: 15°15’47.9"N 73°56’24.4"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Benaulim results.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.