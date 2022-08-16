Bengal BJP Meets Governor to Complain about Mamata Banerjee Govt’s ‘Khela Hobe Divas’ Celebrations Today

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation, headed by Bengal BJP chief Sukanto Majumdar, met Governor La Ganesan on Tuesday to raise concerns over CM Mamata Banerjee-led government’s plan to hold ‘Khela Hobe Divas’ celebrations today.

In a letter to the Governor, Majumdar wrote: “The Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief has given the call for Khela Hobe Divas. It will be used to protest against TMC leader Anubrata Mondal’s arrest. Moreover, Khela Hobe is term given by Mondal. We apprehend the ruling party will unleash violence on the BJP."

Mondal has been arrested in an alleged cattle smuggling case.

He also wrote that as the CM has supported Mondal before, she has instigated her people.

After the meeting, Majumdar said, “The TMC is on the backfoot as their ministers are getting arrested. In such a situation, they will resort to violence using the police as shield. We don’t have problem in playing, but the field should be on the same level. So we told the Governor about this."

During previous Governor Jagdeep Dhankar’s tenure, too, the BJP used to meet him several times, which was often mocked by the TMC. So far, unlike Dhankar, the new Governor has not tweeted about the BJP’s visit.

The TMC began celebrating the ‘Khela Hobe Divas’ last year after winning the Bengal elections. Every club is given footballs to organise a match.

Jayprakash Majumdar, TMC leader, said, “They think we will make their playground! Ridiculous."

Apart from the ‘Khela Hobe Divas’, Majumdar, in his letter to the Governor, said that Bengal is the only state which did not follow the Central Government’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.

Interestingly, Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikary, too, plans to move court, claiming he was stopped from holding the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ yatra.

