Tension Outside Bengal BJP HQ as Party Takes Out Protest March over VAT on Fuel

Kolkata’s Murlidhar Sen Lane area, where the Bengal BJP’s headquarter is located, was tense on Monday morning as the saffron party tried to take out a protest march against state taxes on fuel after the Centre’s cut, despite the police denying permission for it.

The police on Sunday had conveyed to the BJP leadership that due to the Covid situation, they will not allow any protest. Around 9 am, police encircled the BJP party office area with guard rail and posters saying, “Please stand with the Government and maintain Covid guidelines."

Police stopped leaders to move out or into the Murlidhar Sen Lane. Every lane reaching the BJP office was blocked.

Police also told the BJP leaders that they don’t have any permission to hold a protest.

BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar said, “They are stopping us to come out of the party office. They can’t do it."

The scuffle broke out when the BJP leaders boarded atop a van parked nearby and started giving their speech.

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikary protested outside the Assembly premise and later joined the Murlidhar Sen Lane protest.

Suvendu said, “We have not come to break barricade here. See what they have done. They have guarded everywhere. More you kill BJP more BJP will grow."

BJP State President Sukanto Majumder said, “It’s good that they stopped us because they are now afraid of us. Why are they not reducing VAT? We will organise awareness campaigns at petrol pumps across West Bengal tomorrow from 11 am to 12 noon."

After a massive defeat in the State Assembly polls, BJP got this issue to recoup itself. Dilip Ghosh said, “Her brothers were too concerned why prices are so high? Now, people are going to Assam to get oil at less prices. See, your Punjab friends have decreased it. She was doing everything with Centre’s money."

Meanwhile, Kunal Ghosh tweeted “In Tripura, they stopped TMC showing Covid protocols. Why are they not taking the Covid theory in West Bengal?"

After their speeches, Adhikari and others marched towards the barricade and the scuffle started. Police arrested them and set them off on bail.

BJP also plans to protest on electricity bills from next week.

