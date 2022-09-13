Bengal BJP's March to Nabanna against 'TMC Corruption': Here's What The Saffron Party Has Planned for Today

It’s a big day for West Bengal BJP as its leaders and workers plan to march in large numbers to Nabanna (the state secretariat) in a bid to build pressure on the ruling Trinamool Congress, which has a number of its key leaders facing corruption charges and investigations by central agencies. This is one of the biggest political campaigns planned by the saffron party since its defeat in the 2021 assembly polls. The last time the BJP carried out such a large-scale movement in the state was in 2020.

Sunil Bansal, who last month was appointed national general secretary of the BJP and incharge of West Bengal, Telangana, and Odisha, came and chalked out a plan for Tuesday’s campaign.

In preparation for the Nabanna Abhijan (March to Nabanna), all senior leaders of the BJP state unit have conducted meetings in every district. Senior leaders have travelled across the state since September 1 to prepare the grounds, say party insiders.

The march is expected to involve 4,158 street corners and 3,75,985 people.

BJP state chief Sukanta Majumdar, vice president Dilip Ghosh, and leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari have taken the lead in visiting every corner of the state to build up the campaign.

A total of 1,411 rallies have been done for this programme and more than 4,34,025 people have been engaged with, say BJP sources.

Suvendu Adhikari has reportedly done 16 public meetings, Sukanta Majumdar 24, and Dilip Ghosh 17.

According to sources inside the party, 16,911 wall writings have been done, with 2,88,479 posters put up, and 59,512 pamphlets distributed.

On Monday, Sukanta Majumdar was seen conducting puja at Kalighat in Kolkata.

Speaking to News18, he said, “I have given puja today so that our Nabanna march takes place properly…our movement is against these thieves. This government is corrupt and this government should go."

As per the BJP’s plan, rallies from three points will try to reach Nabanna. The one from Howrah Maidan will be led by Sukanta Majumdar. Another from Satraganchi will have Suvendu Adhikari as the spearhead. Dilip Ghosh will lead workers for the third rally from College Street.

The BJP also has booked seven trains to bring in supporters from all parts of Bengal.

Party insiders say that the campaign will underscore that the Bengal government is highly corrupt and doesn’t have the right to be in power. “The TMC government is a bunch of thieves and it should go, that’s their slogan," said sources.

Suvendu Adhikari also asked Left workers to join in. He said, “Why will Left go for CGO gherao? Come with us, join us, and gherao Nabanna."

BJP leader Rupa Ganguly said she feels that TMC workers should also join this meeting as the party is not in the right shape.

The TMC is keeping an eye on the rally. Kunal Ghosh, Trinamool general secretary, told News18, “Anybody can do a rally. They planned it for the 7th, but they could not gather people. This time they have booked trains, and also buses, matadors, everything. Even after all this, they will have no crowds. You will see some central forces will work in civil dress in their rally. Suvendu has asked the Left to join. You remember the last time in a CPI(M) rally ‘Jai Shri Ram’ was heard…You will find this time some might say ‘Inquilab zindabad’."

The BJP has made special arrangements for this movement, as firstly, it’ll buoy the workers. Secondly, after a long time, the BJP will be on the roads over corruption issues. Thirdly, this will help the party ahead of next year’s panchayat elections.

Dilip Ghosh has already said that the police are not allowing BJP workers to board trains.

Amit Malviya, BJP’s co-incharge of Bengal, took to Twitter over the issue.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee will not be present in Nabanna on Tuesday as she will be in Medinipur for a meeting.

Police have made robust arrangements ahead of the march.

A letter has also been given to the BJP by Kolkata Police and Howrah Commissionerate, saying that since Nabanna is an area where section 144 of CrPC is imposed, a rally cannot be allowed there.

The police also mentioned in their letter that in 2020 there was a similar march that created law and order problems; therefore, nobody will be allowed to march on the highways.

Sources in the force said, “Major deployment of police will be there, everywhere. All senior ADG and IG-rank police officers will be at different spots. Water cannons will be placed in certain areas."

